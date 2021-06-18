US Forecast for Saturday, June 19, 2021

_____

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany, NY;82;63;86;60;A shower, more humid;NNW;7;54%;57%;8

Albuquerque, NM;97;72;97;71;Sunny intervals;ESE;5;20%;0%;13

Anchorage, AK;69;54;64;51;Rain and drizzle;SE;8;63%;66%;3

Asheville, NC;86;62;87;66;A t-storm around;SW;6;56%;55%;11

Atlanta, GA;92;69;82;68;A shower and t-storm;SSE;9;68%;91%;3

Atlantic City, NJ;83;70;83;70;More humid;SW;10;67%;63%;7

Austin, TX;95;71;97;75;Plenty of sun;SSE;2;45%;6%;12

Baltimore, MD;86;71;87;70;A t-storm around;NW;8;57%;79%;7

Baton Rouge, LA;84;74;87;76;Rain and wind;S;19;83%;72%;3

Billings, MT;87;58;93;59;Clouds and sun, hot;N;11;27%;50%;8

Birmingham, AL;91;71;78;71;Rain and wind;S;11;79%;95%;3

Bismarck, ND;83;51;87;61;Clouding up, warm;S;8;43%;68%;9

Boise, ID;96;63;95;64;Sunny and very hot;NNW;9;24%;0%;10

Boston, MA;84;67;87;66;More humid;SW;9;53%;64%;5

Bridgeport, CT;83;66;89;66;A shower in the a.m.;W;7;58%;78%;8

Buffalo, NY;75;66;75;63;A shower in places;S;11;76%;57%;6

Burlington, VT;79;66;82;60;A shower in spots;SSW;11;52%;60%;8

Caribou, ME;81;57;76;56;A shower and t-storm;SSW;10;67%;76%;2

Casper, WY;90;53;93;51;Increasingly windy;NE;15;21%;18%;11

Charleston, SC;86;76;88;75;Clouds and sun, nice;W;8;61%;58%;9

Charleston, WV;88;69;86;68;A stray thunderstorm;SSW;6;68%;68%;3

Charlotte, NC;92;70;92;71;Clouds and sun, warm;SW;7;54%;26%;11

Cheyenne, WY;82;59;84;59;A p.m. t-storm;WSW;12;37%;53%;10

Chicago, IL;87;72;85;65;Warm with some sun;NE;10;59%;29%;8

Cleveland, OH;81;70;79;69;Thunderstorms;ENE;10;76%;74%;7

Columbia, SC;93;73;92;72;More humid;SW;8;55%;79%;10

Columbus, OH;80;69;82;69;A heavy thunderstorm;WSW;11;76%;75%;5

Concord, NH;82;61;88;58;Clearing, a t-storm;WSW;9;50%;63%;6

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;96;73;97;77;Plenty of sunshine;SE;6;42%;0%;12

Denver, CO;91;64;89;64;A p.m. t-storm;SSW;7;36%;58%;10

Des Moines, IA;91;68;91;68;Mostly sunny;E;7;45%;63%;11

Detroit, MI;82;64;80;65;A t-storm around;SSE;6;65%;48%;8

Dodge City, KS;104;71;100;72;Very warm;S;11;36%;16%;10

Duluth, MN;84;58;72;53;Not as warm;ENE;6;50%;22%;7

El Paso, TX;99;74;103;79;Sunlit and hot;SE;6;14%;3%;13

Fairbanks, AK;76;58;69;54;Showers around;W;6;62%;82%;1

Fargo, ND;89;54;83;62;Sun and some clouds;SE;6;47%;67%;8

Grand Junction, CO;101;69;96;65;Warm with some sun;ESE;10;24%;0%;12

Grand Rapids, MI;86;62;82;58;Mostly sunny, warm;NNW;9;63%;32%;9

Hartford, CT;86;66;91;65;A shower in the a.m.;WSW;8;56%;74%;6

Helena, MT;87;55;83;54;Breezy in the p.m.;WNW;10;26%;53%;7

Honolulu, HI;86;73;86;73;A morning shower;ENE;11;53%;58%;13

Houston, TX;95;74;96;79;Mostly sunny;S;5;59%;33%;12

Indianapolis, IN;94;72;88;72;Some sun, a t-storm;SW;9;68%;71%;8

Jackson, MS;91;73;82;71;Rain and wind;SE;17;82%;92%;6

Jacksonville, FL;88;74;89;77;A t-storm around;ESE;6;64%;77%;5

Juneau, AK;59;47;70;51;Cloudy and warmer;E;7;56%;8%;3

Kansas City, MO;99;79;95;78;Variable cloudiness;S;8;51%;24%;7

Knoxville, TN;92;67;89;69;Becoming cloudy;SW;8;60%;32%;8

Las Vegas, NV;113;91;113;91;Sunshine, very hot;WNW;8;10%;0%;12

Lexington, KY;89;71;88;71;Cloudy and humid;SW;9;66%;42%;6

Little Rock, AR;93;70;92;73;Mostly sunny;SE;6;56%;4%;12

Long Beach, CA;77;63;78;63;Clouds, then sun;SW;6;68%;0%;11

Los Angeles, CA;87;65;83;63;Patchy fog, then sun;SSW;6;47%;0%;12

Louisville, KY;93;73;94;74;Strong thunderstorms;SW;9;61%;83%;9

Madison, WI;91;69;86;58;Mostly cloudy;NNW;6;47%;33%;8

Memphis, TN;92;73;90;73;Mostly sunny;E;8;60%;6%;11

Miami, FL;87;82;87;81;Clouds and sun;ESE;10;66%;55%;11

Milwaukee, WI;91;68;80;63;A shower in the a.m.;NNE;9;60%;59%;8

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;90;62;82;62;Partly sunny, nice;WSW;8;45%;62%;10

Mobile, AL;82;76;82;77;Tropical storm;SSE;30;85%;98%;2

Montgomery, AL;91;69;74;70;Wind and rain;S;17;92%;96%;3

Mt. Washington, NH;57;46;56;42;A shower and t-storm;W;39;86%;70%;4

Nashville, TN;93;71;92;71;Warm with some sun;S;10;56%;14%;6

New Orleans, LA;82;77;85;80;Wind and rain;S;28;84%;96%;3

New York, NY;85;68;88;69;A shower in the a.m.;WSW;7;60%;78%;8

Newark, NJ;86;67;91;67;A shower in the a.m.;WSW;7;56%;73%;8

Norfolk, VA;88;72;96;77;Hot and humid;SW;10;47%;18%;11

Oklahoma City, OK;95;71;94;71;Mostly sunny;SSE;11;49%;0%;12

Olympia, WA;75;48;76;53;Nice with some sun;NNW;5;61%;4%;9

Omaha, NE;94;68;93;72;Clouds and sun, warm;ESE;10;44%;58%;10

Orlando, FL;93;76;93;77;A t-storm around;SE;8;65%;55%;5

Philadelphia, PA;84;68;89;69;A t-storm around;WSW;8;63%;71%;5

Phoenix, AZ;116;90;115;88;Very hot;WSW;9;15%;0%;12

Pittsburgh, PA;83;68;77;67;Thunderstorms;SW;9;79%;83%;4

Portland, ME;76;64;77;63;A stray thunderstorm;WSW;10;66%;55%;6

Portland, OR;81;54;83;60;Mostly sunny, warm;NNW;6;51%;9%;10

Providence, RI;83;65;87;65;A shower in the a.m.;SW;8;60%;78%;5

Raleigh, NC;90;72;96;74;More humid;SW;8;49%;12%;11

Reno, NV;98;64;97;65;Sunshine, very hot;W;8;15%;0%;12

Richmond, VA;89;72;93;72;Hot and humid;SSW;8;50%;29%;9

Roswell, NM;100;69;103;72;Hot with sunshine;SSE;11;21%;4%;12

Sacramento, CA;106;64;100;60;Hot with sunshine;S;6;28%;0%;11

Salt Lake City, UT;101;75;99;70;Hot;SSE;8;17%;2%;11

San Antonio, TX;93;71;96;76;Plenty of sunshine;SSE;7;50%;3%;12

San Diego, CA;72;63;74;63;Fog, then sun;WNW;7;67%;0%;11

San Francisco, CA;77;57;69;57;Fog, then sun;WSW;11;65%;0%;10

Savannah, GA;90;73;88;74;A t-storm around;S;5;70%;66%;8

Seattle-Tacoma, WA;74;53;74;56;Partly sunny;NNE;6;58%;16%;9

Sioux Falls, SD;91;60;83;63;Clouds and sun;E;6;39%;65%;10

Spokane, WA;88;57;85;59;Partly sunny, warm;N;10;31%;22%;9

Springfield, IL;98;72;92;73;A stray t-storm, hot;SW;11;62%;55%;8

St. Louis, MO;101;81;98;76;Some sun, very hot;SSW;7;45%;53%;11

Tampa, FL;88;77;93;79;Cloudy;SSW;7;70%;70%;6

Toledo, OH;85;65;83;64;A thunderstorm;ESE;7;65%;62%;7

Tucson, AZ;110;83;111;83;Sunshine, very hot;WNW;8;10%;3%;12

Tulsa, OK;99;73;95;74;Partly sunny and hot;S;9;49%;0%;11

Vero Beach, FL;87;76;89;77;Humid;SSE;11;75%;44%;6

Washington, DC;88;74;87;71;A t-storm around;SW;7;56%;72%;7

Wichita, KS;101;74;99;74;Partly sunny and hot;SSE;12;47%;9%;11

Wilmington, DE;84;69;87;68;A t-storm around;WSW;9;65%;79%;5

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather