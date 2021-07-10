US Forecast for Sunday, July 11, 2021 _____ City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Albany, NY;83;56;82;65;Mostly cloudy, humid;SSE;5;61%;84%;6 Albuquerque, NM;99;71;89;68;A p.m. t-storm;ESE;10;44%;71%;11 Anchorage, AK;60;49;64;52;Mostly cloudy;SE;5;61%;21%;2 Asheville, NC;85;65;83;68;Rain and a t-storm;SSE;5;74%;74%;6 Atlanta, GA;82;71;82;71;A stray p.m. t-storm;S;6;75%;63%;10 Atlantic City, NJ;81;69;78;73;A t-storm around;SSE;7;79%;55%;8 Austin, TX;90;77;93;77;Humid with some sun;SSW;5;62%;31%;12 Baltimore, MD;86;69;88;75;A p.m. t-storm;S;8;66%;63%;4 Baton Rouge, LA;89;78;91;77;A stray p.m. t-storm;SSW;8;72%;60%;6 Billings, MT;94;63;103;66;Hot;W;7;26%;12%;10 Birmingham, AL;87;75;86;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;S;7;74%;84%;7 Bismarck, ND;87;61;91;69;Plenty of sunshine;SSE;7;43%;5%;9 Boise, ID;105;72;104;69;Hazy sun, very hot;NNE;8;17%;0%;10 Boston, MA;73;61;81;67;Warmer;SW;5;60%;75%;8 Bridgeport, CT;78;67;78;69;A t-storm around;ENE;6;71%;71%;6 Buffalo, NY;78;65;79;69;Rain and a t-storm;ESE;6;64%;100%;3 Burlington, VT;80;59;83;66;Mostly sunny;S;5;54%;44%;9 Caribou, ME;78;54;82;57;Mostly sunny, nice;NW;6;49%;38%;9 Casper, WY;84;50;93;58;Plenty of sunshine;SSE;5;26%;2%;11 Charleston, SC;87;76;84;78;A thunderstorm;S;8;75%;78%;6 Charleston, WV;83;69;88;71;Rain and a t-storm;S;6;70%;86%;5 Charlotte, NC;92;73;90;74;A p.m. t-storm;S;6;60%;72%;11 Cheyenne, WY;79;53;85;57;Sunny and pleasant;SSW;7;36%;2%;11 Chicago, IL;74;67;73;69;Rain and a t-storm;E;11;78%;79%;2 Cleveland, OH;75;69;79;74;A severe t-storm;SSE;10;79%;86%;3 Columbia, SC;92;74;90;74;A p.m. t-storm;SSE;6;69%;65%;11 Columbus, OH;77;69;84;73;A severe t-storm;SSW;10;78%;88%;5 Concord, NH;76;56;83;64;Sun and some clouds;W;4;64%;44%;9 Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;94;78;91;73;A heavy thunderstorm;W;11;66%;78%;6 Denver, CO;86;59;88;62;Sunny and nice;SSE;6;34%;4%;12 Des Moines, IA;78;62;76;61;A shower in the a.m.;NE;13;65%;62%;3 Detroit, MI;78;66;71;70;Rain, a thunderstorm;NE;8;85%;86%;2 Dodge City, KS;91;64;86;61;A passing shower;E;14;50%;55%;10 Duluth, MN;80;56;81;56;Warm with hazy sun;NE;7;53%;4%;9 El Paso, TX;102;78;96;72;A p.m. thunderstorm;ENE;10;37%;71%;12 Fairbanks, AK;73;48;74;48;Thickening clouds;NNW;4;45%;5%;4 Fargo, ND;84;62;91;64;Hazy sun;S;5;47%;4%;9 Grand Junction, CO;102;67;102;71;Very warm;ESE;8;12%;0%;12 Grand Rapids, MI;79;64;70;67;Breezy with rain;ENE;15;81%;89%;2 Hartford, CT;80;65;81;68;A couple of showers;NNW;5;65%;82%;6 Helena, MT;97;60;98;59;Hot;NNW;8;20%;2%;9 Honolulu, HI;88;76;87;75;Showers around;ENE;16;52%;82%;13 Houston, TX;88;78;93;78;Humid;S;8;66%;32%;11 Indianapolis, IN;76;70;79;70;A shower and t-storm;S;9;82%;83%;3 Jackson, MS;86;75;88;73;A t-storm or two;SSW;11;78%;88%;8 Jacksonville, FL;88;75;85;74;A t-storm or two;S;7;73%;70%;5 Juneau, AK;59;49;64;54;Mostly cloudy;E;10;66%;66%;2 Kansas City, MO;84;68;75;63;A morning shower;NNE;11;76%;71%;3 Knoxville, TN;85;71;88;73;Rain and a t-storm;SSW;7;71%;80%;5 Las Vegas, NV;118;94;117;95;Very hot;NW;7;14%;13%;12 Lexington, KY;83;70;84;71;A severe t-storm;S;10;80%;82%;3 Little Rock, AR;93;74;86;71;A couple of t-storms;SSW;10;71%;72%;3 Long Beach, CA;83;66;78;66;Partly sunny;SSE;7;66%;2%;11 Los Angeles, CA;85;67;86;68;Mostly sunny;SSW;6;53%;1%;11 Louisville, KY;82;73;83;72;A shower and t-storm;S;9;79%;87%;3 Madison, WI;77;64;69;65;A little rain;NE;14;72%;73%;4 Memphis, TN;88;75;81;71;Drenching t-storms;SSW;13;85%;85%;4 Miami, FL;86;80;87;78;Showers around;E;10;66%;84%;10 Milwaukee, WI;72;65;68;65;A little rain;NE;18;82%;83%;3 Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;78;62;85;63;Sunny and warmer;SE;8;48%;1%;9 Mobile, AL;85;78;88;79;A stray p.m. t-storm;S;8;74%;73%;10 Montgomery, AL;92;73;85;72;A stray p.m. t-storm;SSW;6;71%;57%;11 Mt. Washington, NH;59;47;56;50;Mostly sunny;W;17;75%;28%;7 Nashville, TN;90;76;84;72;A couple of t-storms;S;9;79%;87%;4 New Orleans, LA;90;79;91;80;A stray p.m. t-storm;S;8;69%;73%;7 New York, NY;80;70;81;70;A t-storm around;E;6;69%;64%;5 Newark, NJ;81;69;80;73;A t-storm around;E;5;70%;64%;5 Norfolk, VA;85;74;91;75;Humid;S;7;66%;39%;11 Oklahoma City, OK;91;69;82;65;Clouds and sun;NNE;10;64%;25%;11 Olympia, WA;78;51;81;52;Mostly sunny;WSW;4;63%;5%;9 Omaha, NE;81;63;79;59;A shower in the a.m.;NE;12;67%;55%;5 Orlando, FL;92;76;88;75;A p.m. t-storm;ESE;6;74%;64%;8 Philadelphia, PA;85;68;85;74;A p.m. t-storm;E;6;69%;83%;5 Phoenix, AZ;113;92;116;94;Near-record heat;W;8;25%;32%;12 Pittsburgh, PA;80;66;88;72;Rain, a thunderstorm;SE;6;73%;90%;5 Portland, ME;72;57;74;63;Partly sunny;SSW;7;70%;30%;9 Portland, OR;85;57;85;58;Sunny;NNW;7;47%;6%;9 Providence, RI;75;60;83;67;A couple of showers;SW;6;59%;84%;7 Raleigh, NC;90;73;89;73;A stray p.m. t-storm;S;7;70%;68%;11 Reno, NV;102;70;102;70;Hot, becoming breezy;W;10;19%;2%;12 Richmond, VA;86;70;91;75;Rain and a t-storm;S;7;68%;74%;11 Roswell, NM;96;72;84;67;A t-storm or two;SE;8;73%;84%;10 Sacramento, CA;112;72;108;61;Very hot;S;7;23%;0%;11 Salt Lake City, UT;99;75;104;77;Hot;SE;8;13%;0%;11 San Antonio, TX;85;79;91;78;Partly sunny;SSE;8;62%;27%;11 San Diego, CA;77;65;72;64;Partly sunny, cool;SW;7;70%;0%;11 San Francisco, CA;72;62;70;61;Partly sunny;WSW;14;56%;0%;11 Savannah, GA;88;74;87;74;A p.m. t-storm;SSW;5;78%;66%;6 Seattle-Tacoma, WA;78;57;79;56;Mostly sunny;NE;7;60%;4%;9 Sioux Falls, SD;71;59;83;58;Mostly sunny, warmer;NNW;8;58%;0%;10 Spokane, WA;98;64;96;61;Sunshine, very hot;SSW;7;20%;2%;9 Springfield, IL;77;68;73;64;Cloudy, a t-storm;N;10;89%;71%;2 St. Louis, MO;81;69;80;64;A stray thunderstorm;NNW;8;79%;66%;3 Tampa, FL;90;76;87;75;A p.m. t-storm;E;5;73%;64%;8 Toledo, OH;76;66;73;70;Rain, a thunderstorm;SE;7;92%;91%;2 Tucson, AZ;106;85;109;85;Hot with some sun;SE;8;31%;42%;12 Tulsa, OK;92;70;82;65;A shower in the a.m.;NW;8;69%;64%;6 Vero Beach, FL;89;73;87;76;A shower in the a.m.;ESE;8;78%;86%;7 Washington, DC;83;69;87;74;Rain and a t-storm;SE;7;70%;74%;8 Wichita, KS;87;67;83;60;A morning shower;ENE;10;65%;44%;5 Wilmington, DE;84;66;84;74;A p.m. t-storm;ESE;7;72%;83%;5