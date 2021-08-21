US Forecast for Sunday, August 22, 2021 _____ City\/Town, State;Yesterday\u2019s High Temp (F);Yesterday\u2019s Low Temp (F);Today\u2019s High Temp (F);Today\u2019s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Albany, NY;85;69;80;68;Some wind and rain;N;5;84%;93%;2 Albuquerque, NM;89;68;87;66;A t-storm around;S;9;44%;55%;10 Anchorage, AK;62;47;61;52;Rain and drizzle;ENE;5;69%;79%;1 Asheville, NC;82;66;83;63;Periods of sun;NW;5;65%;27%;8 Atlanta, GA;83;72;85;71;Humid with a t-storm;WNW;5;80%;71%;5 Atlantic City, NJ;78;73;82;75;Some wind and rain;SW;17;81%;70%;2 Austin, TX;98;76;98;74;Lots of sun, warm;SSE;4;55%;5%;10 Baltimore, MD;86;71;85;73;Humid with a shower;W;5;69%;70%;5 Baton Rouge, LA;93;74;94;75;Partly sunny, humid;SW;6;67%;38%;10 Billings, MT;77;59;80;57;Decreasing clouds;SSW;11;41%;7%;7 Birmingham, AL;83;74;87;74;A stray thunderstorm;N;6;77%;55%;5 Bismarck, ND;78;59;80;54;A t-storm around;W;15;61%;57%;5 Boise, ID;75;53;81;53;Hazy sunshine;E;7;35%;0%;7 Boston, MA;83;72;76;74;Some wind and rain;NNW;24;89%;86%;2 Bridgeport, CT;84;72;78;72;Rain and wind;NNW;34;82%;94%;2 Buffalo, NY;84;71;83;73;Humid with a shower;SW;6;69%;80%;6 Burlington, VT;91;72;86;72;A stray thunderstorm;NNE;6;71%;55%;2 Caribou, ME;83;65;83;64;Some sunshine;SSE;7;61%;29%;6 Casper, WY;80;54;80;51;Windy;SSW;20;33%;6%;8 Charleston, SC;85;76;82;75;A shower and t-storm;SSW;6;88%;86%;3 Charleston, WV;89;65;89;69;Partly sunny;S;4;63%;8%;8 Charlotte, NC;89;70;87;71;Sun and clouds;SSW;4;65%;26%;8 Cheyenne, WY;77;54;85;57;A t-shower in spots;NW;13;29%;43%;8 Chicago, IL;86;72;78;67;Nice with sunshine;NNE;10;63%;11%;7 Cleveland, OH;83;70;84;73;Partly sunny;SSE;5;64%;33%;8 Columbia, SC;89;75;86;73;A stray thunderstorm;ESE;4;77%;52%;7 Columbus, OH;88;68;90;71;Humid;N;4;63%;31%;8 Concord, NH;86;67;74;68;Rain, not as warm;NNE;12;91%;86%;1 Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;96;79;97;77;Plenty of sunshine;S;10;55%;5%;10 Denver, CO;86;61;92;61;Mostly sunny, warm;WNW;6;25%;7%;9 Des Moines, IA;81;59;83;71;Mostly sunny;SSE;8;57%;45%;8 Detroit, MI;87;69;89;68;A t-storm around;NE;5;66%;49%;7 Dodge City, KS;87;66;98;71;Warmer;S;17;57%;10%;9 Duluth, MN;73;54;73;62;Plenty of sunshine;E;7;64%;44%;6 El Paso, TX;92;74;94;73;Partly sunny;SE;7;42%;26%;11 Fairbanks, AK;57;41;63;51;Mostly cloudy;N;4;57%;68%;3 Fargo, ND;75;54;74;57;Strong thunderstorms;SSE;15;73%;82%;5 Grand Junction, CO;82;60;87;60;Sunny and pleasant;ESE;9;32%;0%;9 Grand Rapids, MI;89;71;82;62;A passing shower;ESE;5;75%;58%;6 Hartford, CT;85;74;77;73;Rain and wind;N;35;84%;95%;1 Helena, MT;67;52;79;51;Hazy sun and warmer;SW;9;48%;1%;7 Honolulu, HI;87;76;87;77;A shower or two;NE;13;59%;84%;5 Houston, TX;96;77;96;76;Partly sunny;S;5;58%;6%;10 Indianapolis, IN;91;73;89;71;Humid with a shower;NNW;4;66%;57%;6 Jackson, MS;94;75;93;76;A t-storm in spots;SSE;6;73%;48%;8 Jacksonville, FL;92;77;90;77;A couple of t-storms;SSW;7;75%;77%;6 Juneau, AK;61;45;66;46;Mostly sunny;ENE;5;54%;1%;4 Kansas City, MO;85;66;89;78;Partly sunny;S;7;61%;30%;8 Knoxville, TN;86;71;89;68;Mostly cloudy, humid;SSW;4;65%;5%;7 Las Vegas, NV;99;76;99;75;Plenty of sun;SSE;7;13%;0%;9 Lexington, KY;86;67;89;68;Partly sunny, humid;W;5;70%;12%;8 Little Rock, AR;94;76;97;77;Mostly sunny;W;5;63%;38%;9 Long Beach, CA;73;66;79;65;Turning sunny;WSW;7;59%;0%;8 Los Angeles, CA;77;64;79;64;Turning sunny;SW;6;57%;2%;9 Louisville, KY;91;73;91;74;Clearing and humid;WSW;4;67%;27%;6 Madison, WI;82;57;80;61;Mostly sunny;SE;6;61%;9%;7 Memphis, TN;89;74;92;76;A t-storm or two;ENE;7;72%;63%;8 Miami, FL;90;83;90;84;Partly sunny;ESE;9;68%;42%;9 Milwaukee, WI;89;66;78;64;Breezy in the a.m.;NNE;13;63%;12%;5 Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;74;57;79;65;Mostly sunny;SSE;9;53%;64%;7 Mobile, AL;93;77;94;78;Sun and clouds;WSW;5;64%;55%;9 Montgomery, AL;88;72;86;73;A stray thunderstorm;W;5;79%;55%;5 Mt. Washington, NH;61;55;59;52;Breezy in the p.m.;E;19;96%;72%;2 Nashville, TN;80;74;87;71;A t-storm in spots;NW;5;77%;41%;5 New Orleans, LA;93;80;95;80;Mostly cloudy;SW;6;60%;44%;8 New York, NY;82;75;79;73;Rain and wind;WSW;35;84%;88%;2 Newark, NJ;84;75;79;73;Rain and wind;W;34;80%;88%;2 Norfolk, VA;84;72;89;72;A stray p.m. t-storm;SSW;6;68%;58%;9 Oklahoma City, OK;95;75;95;74;Mostly sunny;S;9;57%;10%;9 Olympia, WA;70;52;69;48;Sunshine, pleasant;SW;10;59%;13%;6 Omaha, NE;80;60;86;72;A strong t-storm;E;14;64%;79%;8 Orlando, FL;95;77;93;78;Partly sunny;S;5;70%;44%;11 Philadelphia, PA;84;73;80;73;Rain and a t-storm;WSW;9;81%;92%;2 Phoenix, AZ;101;79;103;80;Plenty of sunshine;W;5;24%;0%;10 Pittsburgh, PA;86;67;85;70;Partly sunny, humid;NW;5;65%;35%;6 Portland, ME;77;65;71;67;Periods of rain;ENE;9;93%;93%;2 Portland, OR;72;57;72;52;Mostly sunny, nice;NNW;5;57%;6%;6 Providence, RI;86;74;77;74;Some wind and rain;NNW;32;84%;93%;2 Raleigh, NC;88;71;90;72;Partly sunny, humid;SW;5;68%;30%;9 Reno, NV;80;48;85;50;Smoky with hazy sun;W;6;29%;0%;9 Richmond, VA;87;71;87;72;Humid;SSW;5;70%;44%;8 Roswell, NM;93;70;91;69;Partly sunny;SW;11;51%;33%;10 Sacramento, CA;80;53;83;54;Turning sunny;S;5;54%;0%;8 Salt Lake City, UT;85;59;83;67;Hazy sunshine;SE;6;47%;0%;8 San Antonio, TX;97;77;97;73;Mostly sunny;SE;7;53%;4%;11 San Diego, CA;76;67;76;67;Clouds to sun;NW;7;56%;25%;9 San Francisco, CA;64;59;66;58;Low clouds breaking;WSW;11;64%;7%;8 Savannah, GA;90;75;87;74;A shower and t-storm;WSW;4;80%;85%;3 Seattle-Tacoma, WA;71;55;69;53;Partly sunny, nice;SSW;10;60%;15%;5 Sioux Falls, SD;75;59;79;65;A strong t-storm;S;16;66%;67%;7 Spokane, WA;72;57;76;51;Smoky with hazy sun;SW;12;46%;4%;6 Springfield, IL;84;64;85;66;Mostly sunny, humid;E;4;69%;12%;8 St. Louis, MO;87;69;88;71;Partly sunny;ESE;5;56%;19%;8 Tampa, FL;93;80;92;80;A t-storm around;NW;5;71%;64%;11 Toledo, OH;87;67;88;67;A t-storm around;SSE;2;65%;48%;7 Tucson, AZ;98;73;100;74;Mostly sunny;W;5;34%;2%;10 Tulsa, OK;93;76;100;77;Mostly sunny and hot;S;7;56%;16%;9 Vero Beach, FL;93;77;92;77;Partly sunny, humid;S;8;71%;44%;11 Washington, DC;84;71;87;72;Mostly cloudy, humid;SSW;6;69%;66%;5 Wichita, KS;88;71;96;75;Mostly sunny, warmer;S;10;58%;29%;9 Wilmington, DE;85;72;82;73;A shower and t-storm;WSW;8;81%;87%;2 _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather