US Forecast for Tuesday, October 5, 2021 _____ City\/Town, State;Yesterday's High Temp (F);Yesterday's Low Temp (F);Today's High Temp (F);Today's Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Albany, NY;59;52;61;51;Cloudy with a shower;N;4;87%;61%;1 Albuquerque, NM;77;55;78;57;Partly sunny;SSE;6;37%;41%;5 Anchorage, AK;45;36;46;40;Rain and drizzle;SE;5;71%;83%;0 Asheville, NC;73;61;69;63;Cloudy, a t-storm;SE;5;93%;83%;1 Atlanta, GA;75;66;72;67;Thunderstorms;ENE;5;82%;90%;1 Atlantic City, NJ;78;66;72;63;Humid with a shower;NE;9;96%;74%;1 Austin, TX;91;61;90;62;Sunny;NNE;6;36%;0%;6 Baltimore, MD;82;65;76;65;A p.m. t-storm;ENE;4;79%;79%;1 Baton Rouge, LA;85;66;82;66;A t-shower in spots;N;6;65%;45%;6 Billings, MT;86;58;88;57;Very warm;SSE;9;16%;1%;4 Birmingham, AL;79;69;74;68;Thunderstorms;ESE;6;81%;89%;1 Bismarck, ND;86;55;90;56;Very warm;S;12;36%;1%;4 Boise, ID;84;54;83;55;Partly sunny;ESE;6;20%;2%;4 Boston, MA;61;56;61;51;A shower or two;N;9;81%;68%;1 Bridgeport, CT;67;57;66;54;A passing shower;NNE;8;78%;61%;1 Buffalo, NY;69;63;68;61;A shower in the a.m.;ENE;8;79%;61%;1 Burlington, VT;64;53;63;52;Cloudy;E;3;75%;34%;1 Caribou, ME;62;33;64;38;Cloudy;NW;1;61%;4%;2 Casper, WY;79;44;80;46;Sunny and very warm;ESE;9;27%;0%;4 Charleston, SC;84;72;81;75;A stray thunderstorm;E;7;81%;66%;2 Charleston, WV;78;58;82;64;A passing shower;ESE;4;78%;73%;3 Charlotte, NC;79;65;81;67;A couple of t-storms;E;5;77%;82%;2 Cheyenne, WY;78;45;76;44;Sunny and warm;SSE;9;28%;0%;5 Chicago, IL;69;65;70;64;Decreasing clouds;E;11;78%;33%;2 Cleveland, OH;72;64;73;64;A passing shower;ENE;9;80%;59%;2 Columbia, SC;84;68;83;68;Humid with a t-storm;ESE;5;78%;78%;1 Columbus, OH;75;61;79;62;Some sun, a shower;NE;4;71%;51%;4 Concord, NH;58;49;59;44;Cloudy with a shower;N;4;81%;62%;1 Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;87;59;85;60;Sunshine;NNE;7;41%;4%;5 Denver, CO;81;48;81;51;Sunny and pleasant;S;6;29%;0%;5 Des Moines, IA;76;59;75;60;Periods of sun;E;6;67%;15%;2 Detroit, MI;73;61;70;59;Fog in the morning;NE;7;83%;36%;1 Dodge City, KS;86;50;80;49;Nice with sunshine;ESE;7;47%;1%;5 Duluth, MN;66;49;62;54;Sunny and nice;ENE;6;93%;6%;3 El Paso, TX;85;63;86;64;Clouds and sun;SE;7;32%;11%;6 Fairbanks, AK;37;26;39;30;Mostly cloudy;NE;5;61%;16%;1 Fargo, ND;81;51;79;57;Sunny and very warm;SSE;12;59%;6%;3 Grand Junction, CO;76;50;78;54;Partly sunny, nice;SW;8;39%;62%;5 Grand Rapids, MI;70;60;73;57;Nice with some sun;ENE;7;75%;30%;2 Hartford, CT;62;54;62;50;Cloudy with a shower;N;7;83%;62%;1 Helena, MT;81;44;82;51;Very warm;SSW;5;27%;25%;4 Honolulu, HI;87;75;87;76;Partly sunny, breezy;ENE;14;54%;33%;8 Houston, TX;87;64;87;64;Sunny and nice;ENE;5;50%;9%;6 Indianapolis, IN;72;63;79;65;A stray shower;NE;5;73%;73%;1 Jackson, MS;84;65;82;63;A t-storm in spots;ENE;5;74%;54%;5 Jacksonville, FL;87;71;85;74;A t-storm in spots;E;7;68%;55%;5 Juneau, AK;47;30;48;30;Mostly sunny, chilly;NE;4;61%;14%;2 Kansas City, MO;81;56;75;60;An afternoon shower;E;6;66%;47%;3 Knoxville, TN;80;64;74;66;A thunderstorm;NE;4;80%;79%;1 Las Vegas, NV;89;70;81;65;A thunderstorm;NE;5;38%;61%;3 Lexington, KY;74;59;78;65;A thunderstorm;ENE;6;78%;78%;3 Little Rock, AR;80;61;80;61;Sun and some clouds;NNE;6;62%;68%;5 Long Beach, CA;88;65;78;62;Clouds breaking;SW;7;62%;6%;5 Los Angeles, CA;86;63;78;59;Clouds breaking;SSW;6;61%;4%;5 Louisville, KY;75;61;81;67;A stray shower;ENE;5;76%;74%;2 Madison, WI;70;59;71;60;Decreasing clouds;ENE;6;75%;8%;2 Memphis, TN;84;63;77;64;A thunderstorm;NNE;7;77%;78%;3 Miami, FL;86;78;87;80;Some sun, a shower;E;8;68%;66%;5 Milwaukee, WI;70;61;68;61;Decreasing clouds;NE;10;78%;11%;2 Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;73;54;74;58;Partly sunny, warm;SE;5;65%;9%;4 Mobile, AL;80;71;78;71;A heavy thunderstorm;ESE;7;79%;79%;3 Montgomery, AL;78;67;73;67;Heavy thunderstorms;ESE;6;86%;90%;2 Mt. Washington, NH;48;40;46;41;Cloudy;NW;16;80%;36%;1 Nashville, TN;80;63;77;67;A thunderstorm;SE;5;75%;85%;2 New Orleans, LA;83;72;82;72;A t-storm around;ESE;6;66%;47%;6 New York, NY;72;61;68;59;A passing shower;NNE;7;81%;60%;1 Newark, NJ;71;61;69;58;A passing shower;NE;6;81%;61%;2 Norfolk, VA;85;66;83;67;A p.m. t-storm;E;5;78%;69%;4 Oklahoma City, OK;84;55;81;55;Plenty of sun;ESE;6;47%;1%;5 Olympia, WA;64;47;57;43;A couple of showers;S;9;85%;87%;1 Omaha, NE;80;51;77;59;Sunny and pleasant;ESE;6;64%;10%;4 Orlando, FL;88;72;89;75;A t-storm around;ENE;7;68%;55%;6 Philadelphia, PA;80;65;73;61;Humid with a shower;ENE;6;82%;73%;1 Phoenix, AZ;98;73;90;69;A stray thunderstorm;ENE;6;43%;64%;4 Pittsburgh, PA;76;63;79;62;A passing shower;E;4;68%;62%;2 Portland, ME;58;52;61;46;A shower in the a.m.;WNW;6;73%;58%;1 Portland, OR;68;52;57;48;Occasional rain;SW;6;82%;86%;1 Providence, RI;61;56;61;51;A couple of showers;N;8;83%;70%;1 Raleigh, NC;85;65;85;67;A p.m. t-storm;ESE;5;72%;66%;2 Reno, NV;79;45;76;49;Partly sunny;WSW;8;28%;1%;5 Richmond, VA;83;64;84;66;A shower and t-storm;ENE;4;77%;85%;1 Roswell, NM;85;53;86;54;Mostly sunny;E;4;37%;0%;6 Sacramento, CA;92;55;83;57;Mostly sunny;SSW;8;43%;2%;4 Salt Lake City, UT;83;58;78;58;A stray t-shower;SSE;10;33%;71%;4 San Antonio, TX;91;60;91;62;Plenty of sunshine;NE;6;42%;0%;6 San Diego, CA;80;65;74;63;Some sun returning;W;7;75%;10%;5 San Francisco, CA;76;56;67;59;Low clouds and fog;W;11;64%;2%;3 Savannah, GA;87;71;84;73;A t-storm in spots;ESE;4;82%;68%;2 Seattle-Tacoma, WA;62;50;57;47;Rain and drizzle;S;9;81%;87%;1 Sioux Falls, SD;81;49;77;55;Sunny and pleasant;SSE;7;58%;6%;4 Spokane, WA;72;47;76;51;Mostly sunny, warm;SW;4;48%;25%;3 Springfield, IL;72;61;75;60;A shower in places;NE;8;77%;74%;1 St. Louis, MO;76;61;77;62;A shower in spots;ENE;5;70%;84%;2 Tampa, FL;90;73;90;75;Partly sunny, humid;NE;5;65%;29%;7 Toledo, OH;72;61;72;60;Fog in the morning;ENE;5;85%;53%;1 Tucson, AZ;96;70;90;64;A t-storm in spots;E;6;43%;41%;5 Tulsa, OK;84;54;82;59;Sunny;ENE;5;51%;6%;5 Vero Beach, FL;89;73;89;76;A t-storm in spots;E;8;73%;64%;6 Washington, DC;83;64;78;65;A p.m. t-storm;ENE;5;79%;80%;1 Wichita, KS;82;50;78;55;Sunny and pleasant;E;6;50%;1%;5 Wilmington, DE;80;64;73;62;Humid with a shower;ENE;6;86%;73%;1