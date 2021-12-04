US Forecast for Sunday, December 5, 2021

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany, NY;39;29;39;33;Partly sunny;SSE;5;54%;60%;2

Albuquerque, NM;62;34;61;32;Sunshine and mild;N;6;32%;0%;3

Anchorage, AK;8;5;28;26;A snow shower;SE;5;73%;99%;0

Asheville, NC;68;43;54;48;Cooler;SE;7;81%;85%;1

Atlanta, GA;69;51;65;55;Mild with some sun;SE;6;79%;39%;2

Atlantic City, NJ;51;41;51;47;Inc. clouds;SE;9;51%;26%;2

Austin, TX;77;65;78;66;Cloudy and very warm;S;6;74%;44%;1

Baltimore, MD;56;35;49;44;Inc. clouds;E;6;48%;87%;2

Baton Rouge, LA;77;56;76;63;Areas of morning fog;SSE;6;73%;66%;3

Billings, MT;42;33;34;15;Breezy and colder;NE;17;61%;41%;1

Birmingham, AL;66;57;70;62;A shower;S;6;81%;85%;1

Bismarck, ND;32;26;31;3;Snow showers, windy;NW;19;68%;88%;0

Boise, ID;50;36;45;28;Partly sunny;NNE;9;60%;26%;2

Boston, MA;43;34;45;39;Mostly sunny;SE;7;42%;55%;2

Bridgeport, CT;45;31;44;39;Inc. clouds;SE;5;49%;56%;2

Buffalo, NY;43;33;41;41;Rain and snow shower;S;7;52%;81%;1

Burlington, VT;35;24;34;28;Partly sunny;SE;6;63%;78%;1

Caribou, ME;20;11;25;13;Rather cloudy, cold;SW;5;61%;69%;1

Casper, WY;57;39;39;7;Colder with snow;ENE;15;58%;97%;1

Charleston, SC;71;50;68;53;Partly sunny;N;5;80%;8%;3

Charleston, WV;56;32;61;53;Turning cloudy, mild;SSE;7;63%;81%;1

Charlotte, NC;73;46;61;49;Cooler;ESE;7;65%;28%;2

Cheyenne, WY;65;48;52;14;A bit of p.m. snow;N;24;35%;62%;2

Chicago, IL;43;38;44;32;Afternoon rain;WSW;15;67%;94%;1

Cleveland, OH;44;34;49;46;Breezy in the p.m.;S;13;52%;92%;1

Columbia, SC;73;44;68;48;Some sun, pleasant;ESE;5;78%;10%;2

Columbus, OH;48;29;50;49;Cloudy;S;9;63%;93%;1

Concord, NH;38;24;40;27;Partly sunny;ESE;5;56%;55%;2

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;74;55;76;50;Breezy in the p.m.;SSW;12;65%;66%;1

Denver, CO;67;43;63;20;Partly sunny, mild;ENE;9;20%;1%;2

Des Moines, IA;41;33;53;23;Mostly cloudy, mild;WNW;14;63%;8%;1

Detroit, MI;43;31;41;40;A little p.m. rain;SSW;16;61%;100%;1

Dodge City, KS;53;34;67;24;Plenty of sunshine;N;12;46%;4%;3

Duluth, MN;30;27;33;11;Snow at times;NW;10;76%;99%;0

El Paso, TX;69;45;72;41;Sunshine;W;6;30%;0%;3

Fairbanks, AK;-11;-21;11;10;Not as cold;ENE;4;50%;30%;0

Fargo, ND;33;28;31;1;A little snow;NNW;21;84%;94%;0

Grand Junction, CO;55;27;52;26;Partly sunny, mild;E;5;48%;4%;3

Grand Rapids, MI;39;29;35;33;Breezy, p.m. rain;SW;15;71%;90%;1

Hartford, CT;42;30;45;35;Mostly sunny;SE;5;47%;55%;2

Helena, MT;48;33;35;17;Colder with flurries;SSE;12;48%;52%;1

Honolulu, HI;74;67;80;71;A few showers;S;15;64%;100%;1

Houston, TX;80;66;80;70;Fog, then some sun;SSE;7;77%;66%;2

Indianapolis, IN;48;33;54;38;A little p.m. rain;SSW;10;80%;88%;1

Jackson, MS;74;57;75;64;Mostly cloudy, warm;S;8;77%;28%;2

Jacksonville, FL;71;50;72;54;Clouds and sun, nice;E;5;75%;5%;3

Juneau, AK;24;12;27;25;A little snow;SSE;6;67%;99%;0

Kansas City, MO;51;43;64;29;Breezy in the a.m.;NNW;12;60%;18%;2

Knoxville, TN;66;44;63;55;Mostly cloudy, mild;SSE;4;80%;89%;1

Las Vegas, NV;70;45;72;47;Sunny and warm;NNW;5;23%;0%;3

Lexington, KY;55;36;62;53;Inc. clouds;S;10;79%;99%;1

Little Rock, AR;62;51;69;51;A shower or two;SSW;7;81%;99%;1

Long Beach, CA;64;49;66;49;Mostly sunny;ENE;4;70%;0%;3

Los Angeles, CA;65;48;70;51;Mostly sunny;NE;4;69%;1%;3

Louisville, KY;56;38;64;51;Inc. clouds;S;8;70%;99%;1

Madison, WI;36;30;36;27;A shower or two;W;8;75%;74%;1

Memphis, TN;65;55;70;53;A couple of showers;SSW;11;80%;100%;1

Miami, FL;78;72;80;73;Partial sunshine;ESE;8;64%;66%;3

Milwaukee, WI;39;32;42;30;A little p.m. rain;W;15;68%;87%;1

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;35;28;39;12;A bit of snow;WNW;17;62%;98%;0

Mobile, AL;72;59;72;65;Fog in the morning;SE;7;86%;7%;2

Montgomery, AL;71;53;70;58;Mostly sunny, nice;SSE;5;79%;29%;3

Mt. Washington, NH;10;2;10;9;Very windy, flurries;SE;43;83%;78%;1

Nashville, TN;60;49;67;54;Cloudy with a shower;S;8;80%;99%;1

New Orleans, LA;76;60;75;65;Fog in the morning;SSE;8;79%;30%;3

New York, NY;48;36;47;44;Inc. clouds;SE;6;39%;64%;2

Newark, NJ;48;33;46;41;Inc. clouds;SE;5;41%;66%;2

Norfolk, VA;63;44;57;51;Partly sunny;E;9;51%;44%;3

Oklahoma City, OK;57;48;71;37;Breezy in the p.m.;NNE;14;66%;21%;3

Olympia, WA;44;30;42;34;Cloudy;SE;2;86%;92%;1

Omaha, NE;46;35;54;24;Windy in the p.m.;NW;16;55%;5%;2

Orlando, FL;78;59;79;64;Partly sunny, nice;E;4;64%;8%;4

Philadelphia, PA;48;32;49;41;Inc. clouds;ESE;5;47%;65%;2

Phoenix, AZ;78;48;76;48;Sunny and warm;E;4;31%;0%;3

Pittsburgh, PA;49;32;50;46;A shower in the p.m.;SSE;7;44%;94%;1

Portland, ME;37;31;40;32;Turning cloudy;SSE;8;43%;8%;2

Portland, OR;51;35;46;38;Increasing clouds;ENE;4;73%;62%;1

Providence, RI;44;30;45;33;Mostly sunny;SE;5;43%;55%;2

Raleigh, NC;72;44;61;49;Cooler;ESE;8;61%;17%;2

Reno, NV;60;31;58;31;Plenty of sunshine;WSW;6;41%;0%;3

Richmond, VA;60;35;55;44;Partial sunshine;SE;6;48%;31%;2

Roswell, NM;65;35;77;35;Plenty of sunshine;W;8;24%;1%;3

Sacramento, CA;54;43;58;40;Fog in the morning;SSE;4;82%;1%;2

Salt Lake City, UT;55;35;50;30;Partly sunny;SE;7;58%;3%;2

San Antonio, TX;76;66;79;67;Cloudy and very warm;SSE;7;77%;33%;1

San Diego, CA;62;52;64;49;Mostly sunny;NNW;5;79%;0%;3

San Francisco, CA;58;50;60;49;Mostly sunny;S;5;70%;1%;2

Savannah, GA;75;49;74;52;Partly sunny;S;4;70%;7%;3

Seattle-Tacoma, WA;42;36;42;35;Cloudy;S;4;78%;92%;0

Sioux Falls, SD;38;31;45;15;Windy in the p.m.;NW;17;58%;6%;1

Spokane, WA;40;25;35;25;Mostly cloudy;SSE;3;57%;75%;1

Springfield, IL;48;32;55;31;A morning shower;WNW;14;74%;81%;1

St. Louis, MO;54;36;63;37;Mostly cloudy, mild;WNW;10;67%;31%;1

Tampa, FL;75;56;79;63;Partial sunshine;ENE;5;74%;6%;4

Toledo, OH;44;28;46;42;Occasional p.m. rain;SSW;7;70%;99%;1

Tucson, AZ;77;46;76;46;Sunny and warm;ESE;5;35%;0%;3

Tulsa, OK;62;55;72;39;Partly sunny;N;11;63%;33%;3

Vero Beach, FL;80;61;79;65;Partly sunny;SE;5;72%;36%;3

Washington, DC;58;34;50;44;Increasing clouds;SE;6;49%;61%;2

Wichita, KS;58;44;64;31;Mostly sunny, mild;N;11;59%;12%;3

Wilmington, DE;52;32;49;40;Inc. clouds;ESE;6;48%;56%;2

