US Forecast for Monday, December 27, 2021 _____ City\/Town, State;Yesterday\u2019s High Temp (F);Yesterday\u2019s Low Temp (F);Today\u2019s High Temp (F);Today\u2019s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Albany, NY;39;23;31;27;Mostly cloudy;SSE;5;66%;49%;1 Albuquerque, NM;60;31;48;34;Turning cloudy;SW;7;42%;58%;2 Anchorage, AK;35;30;35;30;Decreasing clouds;SSE;2;87%;64%;0 Asheville, NC;67;45;69;47;Partly sunny;WNW;5;74%;17%;1 Atlanta, GA;72;59;68;61;Areas of morning fog;SW;6;77%;44%;2 Atlantic City, NJ;52;36;45;42;Showers around;S;6;68%;92%;1 Austin, TX;76;64;79;67;Partial sunshine;S;5;68%;44%;3 Baltimore, MD;57;35;41;39;Cooler with showers;ENE;5;75%;93%;1 Baton Rouge, LA;79;65;78;63;Clouds and sun;SSE;9;69%;56%;2 Billings, MT;9;-6;2;1;Snow;NE;6;86%;57%;1 Birmingham, AL;71;64;72;65;Low clouds and fog;S;9;70%;44%;1 Bismarck, ND;14;3;4;-11;Breezy and very cold;NNW;14;82%;95%;1 Boise, ID;34;24;32;14;A bit of a.m. snow;N;7;64%;75%;1 Boston, MA;39;28;35;30;Partial sunshine;SSW;7;61%;55%;2 Bridgeport, CT;45;27;35;33;Increasing clouds;SSE;5;61%;80%;2 Buffalo, NY;39;28;38;38;Rain, some ice early;SW;7;68%;90%;1 Burlington, VT;31;17;24;18;Cloudy;SE;4;68%;60%;1 Caribou, ME;28;16;23;7;Sun and clouds;NNW;7;69%;2%;2 Casper, WY;41;17;35;9;Cloudy and windy;N;24;46%;33%;1 Charleston, SC;74;54;71;61;Partly sunny, warm;SW;6;83%;1%;3 Charleston, WV;56;43;65;52;A shower or two;SW;9;74%;99%;1 Charlotte, NC;75;52;69;58;Partly sunny;SW;6;70%;34%;1 Cheyenne, WY;42;19;33;17;An afternoon flurry;WSW;9;45%;68%;2 Chicago, IL;40;39;51;36;Breezy with clearing;WNW;16;67%;27%;2 Cleveland, OH;42;35;49;38;A couple of showers;W;12;80%;88%;1 Columbia, SC;78;51;71;59;Areas of morning fog;SW;6;80%;44%;1 Columbus, OH;49;40;64;44;A touch of rain;NW;7;67%;87%;1 Concord, NH;33;20;32;18;Partly sunny;E;4;59%;26%;2 Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;77;63;79;63;Partly sunny;S;11;67%;9%;3 Denver, CO;52;24;46;24;Partly sunny;SSW;6;36%;86%;2 Des Moines, IA;45;35;44;29;Partly sunny;NE;12;42%;25%;2 Detroit, MI;39;33;45;31;A little a.m. rain;W;17;77%;82%;1 Dodge City, KS;74;27;49;37;Partly sunny, cooler;SSE;11;30%;3%;3 Duluth, MN;27;25;29;1;Breezy with snow;WSW;14;91%;94%;0 El Paso, TX;75;43;65;43;Breezy in the p.m.;WSW;11;40%;15%;3 Fairbanks, AK;37;27;27;5;Cloudy;ENE;5;62%;95%;0 Fargo, ND;22;19;26;-6;A bit of a.m. snow;W;17;84%;90%;1 Grand Junction, CO;43;24;37;23;Rain and snow shower;N;8;75%;98%;1 Grand Rapids, MI;36;30;45;30;A little a.m. rain;WNW;15;76%;61%;1 Hartford, CT;44;25;36;28;Variable cloudiness;SE;5;57%;71%;2 Helena, MT;2;-10;4;-3;Cloudy and very cold;SSW;3;70%;13%;1 Honolulu, HI;80;69;80;69;A couple of showers;ENE;10;58%;98%;1 Houston, TX;79;70;80;71;Very warm and humid;S;9;69%;42%;2 Indianapolis, IN;50;44;65;42;A little a.m. rain;NNW;9;68%;81%;1 Jackson, MS;78;64;79;63;Areas of low clouds;SSW;11;67%;44%;1 Jacksonville, FL;75;57;76;58;Fog in the morning;SSW;7;73%;3%;3 Juneau, AK;14;13;23;16;Cold;NNE;2;69%;27%;0 Kansas City, MO;61;42;53;42;Mostly sunny, mild;E;7;32%;78%;2 Knoxville, TN;72;52;68;62;Low clouds and warm;SSW;9;77%;70%;1 Las Vegas, NV;54;36;52;37;A cool breeze;SW;14;50%;80%;2 Lexington, KY;57;48;66;52;Cloudy with a shower;W;12;86%;99%;1 Little Rock, AR;68;68;73;66;Clouds breaking;S;8;69%;66%;1 Long Beach, CA;58;44;57;43;A little p.m. rain;W;15;76%;73%;1 Los Angeles, CA;57;43;53;41;Breezy, p.m. rain;W;15;73%;78%;1 Louisville, KY;58;53;71;52;A little a.m. rain;NNW;10;68%;87%;1 Madison, WI;39;31;40;21;Breezy;WNW;14;68%;23%;2 Memphis, TN;71;67;72;65;Breezy in the a.m.;S;13;75%;74%;1 Miami, FL;79;66;79;69;Partly sunny;E;6;70%;25%;4 Milwaukee, WI;41;36;46;26;Damp in the morning;WNW;18;72%;45%;1 Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;29;26;32;7;Colder in the a.m.;WNW;16;71%;15%;1 Mobile, AL;73;62;74;65;Fog in the morning;S;7;82%;26%;2 Montgomery, AL;71;60;70;61;Fog in the morning;SSW;7;79%;33%;1 Mt. Washington, NH;20;8;20;15;Windy;SSE;26;58%;50%;1 Nashville, TN;67;63;70;63;Cloudy and warm;SSW;9;73%;74%;1 New Orleans, LA;79;64;78;66;Sun and clouds;SSE;8;70%;27%;3 New York, NY;48;32;37;37;A stray p.m. shower;S;5;47%;91%;1 Newark, NJ;48;29;37;36;A stray p.m. shower;SSE;4;55%;91%;1 Norfolk, VA;62;41;55;52;A morning shower;SSW;6;57%;54%;1 Oklahoma City, OK;75;50;66;55;Mild with some sun;SSE;8;26%;27%;3 Olympia, WA;34;19;25;22;Very cold;ESE;4;75%;87%;1 Omaha, NE;50;33;44;30;Mostly sunny;ESE;8;41%;40%;2 Orlando, FL;79;60;80;59;Fog in the morning;WNW;4;69%;0%;4 Philadelphia, PA;55;28;39;37;Bit of rain, snow;E;4;70%;82%;1 Phoenix, AZ;64;48;58;45;Cool with some sun;SW;6;71%;29%;3 Pittsburgh, PA;47;36;52;45;Mild with rain;W;7;77%;97%;1 Portland, ME;36;24;32;24;Partly sunny;SSE;8;66%;26%;2 Portland, OR;35;23;31;29;Periods of sun, cold;SSE;5;79%;97%;1 Providence, RI;42;25;35;29;Partly sunny;SSW;6;61%;50%;2 Raleigh, NC;73;46;64;56;Clouds and sun, warm;SW;5;69%;30%;1 Reno, NV;32;29;29;18;Cold with snow;WNW;13;76%;96%;1 Richmond, VA;70;37;49;45;Cooler;SSW;5;63%;39%;1 Roswell, NM;81;36;68;39;Breezy in the p.m.;SW;9;25%;8%;2 Sacramento, CA;45;43;48;33;A brief shower;ENE;7;73%;85%;1 Salt Lake City, UT;34;29;40;18;Windy;WNW;21;58%;98%;1 San Antonio, TX;73;64;78;68;Partly sunny, warm;SSE;7;71%;5%;3 San Diego, CA;58;50;57;50;Showers around;W;11;70%;86%;1 San Francisco, CA;50;46;48;40;A little a.m. rain;NW;15;84%;77%;1 Savannah, GA;76;58;76;60;Areas of morning fog;SW;6;74%;1%;3 Seattle-Tacoma, WA;29;18;24;21;Very cold;E;7;73%;28%;0 Sioux Falls, SD;32;19;26;16;Breezy;E;15;55%;26%;2 Spokane, WA;28;13;17;9;A bit of a.m. snow;SSE;2;81%;70%;0 Springfield, IL;51;46;56;36;Inc. clouds;NE;12;59%;62%;2 St. Louis, MO;53;52;60;45;Partly sunny, mild;ENE;9;47%;86%;2 Tampa, FL;78;59;78;60;Areas of morning fog;NE;4;77%;0%;4 Toledo, OH;40;33;46;33;A shower or two;W;15;90%;65%;1 Tucson, AZ;63;43;61;43;Cloudy and cool;SW;6;59%;26%;1 Tulsa, OK;74;54;64;53;Mild with some sun;SE;7;29%;58%;3 Vero Beach, FL;82;55;80;59;Mostly sunny;NE;4;70%;2%;4 Washington, DC;60;35;43;42;A couple of showers;SSE;5;70%;88%;1 Wichita, KS;65;36;53;42;Cooler with sunshine;SE;8;22%;16%;2 Wilmington, DE;56;31;39;37;A touch of rain;E;5;72%;92%;1