Skip to main content
Weather

US Forecast

US Forecast for Thursday, February 10, 2022

_____

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany, NY;40;34;44;26;Showers of rain/snow;W;14;65%;89%;1

Albuquerque, NM;54;29;53;30;Mostly sunny;NNE;5;39%;0%;4

Anchorage, AK;26;15;26;16;Windy in the morning;N;11;63%;95%;0

Asheville, NC;55;31;54;29;Partly sunny;NW;10;48%;4%;4

Atlanta, GA;61;36;64;36;Mostly sunny;WNW;8;48%;4%;4

Atlantic City, NJ;45;40;50;34;Partly sunny, breezy;W;14;69%;6%;3

Austin, TX;71;41;72;45;Plenty of sunshine;SSW;1;44%;3%;4

Baltimore, MD;51;36;56;31;Breezy with some sun;NW;14;50%;13%;2

Baton Rouge, LA;67;38;70;39;Plenty of sun;SSW;4;52%;2%;4

Billings, MT;53;44;62;35;Breezy;N;18;36%;71%;3

Birmingham, AL;64;36;66;41;Mostly sunny;SSE;6;49%;7%;4

Bismarck, ND;35;27;48;19;Showers around;NW;16;72%;96%;1

Boise, ID;48;27;47;30;Periods of sun;N;6;68%;0%;3

Boston, MA;43;35;49;33;Breezy;WSW;19;63%;28%;1

Bridgeport, CT;41;33;49;30;Partly sunny, breezy;WSW;14;61%;24%;2

Buffalo, NY;42;34;35;29;A little snow;SW;17;76%;96%;1

Burlington, VT;39;34;40;25;Showers of rain/snow;S;12;73%;89%;1

Caribou, ME;31;24;35;26;A little snow;SW;8;80%;88%;1

Casper, WY;50;27;51;27;Partly sunny, breezy;SSW;23;44%;50%;3

Charleston, SC;56;41;64;43;Mostly sunny;SW;7;50%;9%;4

Charleston, WV;58;40;47;31;Breezy and cooler;SW;15;59%;14%;1

Charlotte, NC;58;38;64;34;Mostly sunny, nice;NW;8;42%;6%;4

Cheyenne, WY;45;31;49;32;Breezy in the p.m.;W;16;44%;7%;3

Chicago, IL;40;28;31;29;Partly sunny, colder;SSW;12;58%;83%;1

Cleveland, OH;43;35;36;28;A little snow;SW;16;77%;91%;1

Columbia, SC;58;36;67;35;Mostly sunny;W;7;47%;9%;4

Columbus, OH;44;33;34;24;Morning flurries;SW;10;77%;53%;1

Concord, NH;41;25;44;24;Showers of rain/snow;WSW;5;75%;69%;1

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;69;39;70;42;Sunny and mild;WSW;6;32%;1%;4

Denver, CO;59;29;55;34;Partial sunshine;SSW;6;41%;5%;3

Des Moines, IA;44;22;44;36;Breezy in the p.m.;WSW;12;57%;84%;3

Detroit, MI;40;33;34;25;Morning snow showers;SW;10;63%;74%;1

Dodge City, KS;58;30;58;37;Turning sunny;SW;13;53%;3%;4

Duluth, MN;29;9;25;24;Afternoon snow;WSW;10;69%;98%;2

El Paso, TX;65;35;66;36;Plenty of sunshine;ENE;6;30%;0%;4

Fairbanks, AK;-5;-22;-7;-26;Very cold;N;3;80%;28%;1

Fargo, ND;29;5;39;13;A little snow;NW;17;90%;99%;1

Grand Junction, CO;48;25;49;25;Plenty of sunshine;NE;6;53%;0%;4

Grand Rapids, MI;36;29;29;26;Morning flurries;SSW;10;71%;94%;1

Hartford, CT;44;32;50;31;Breezy;WSW;15;59%;33%;1

Helena, MT;49;41;53;34;Breezy in the a.m.;W;13;45%;55%;2

Honolulu, HI;82;66;80;65;Partly sunny;NE;5;58%;21%;6

Houston, TX;69;41;70;42;Mostly sunny;S;4;52%;1%;4

Indianapolis, IN;46;28;33;23;Partly sunny;SW;9;71%;14%;2

Jackson, MS;66;39;69;43;Mostly sunny;SSW;4;43%;5%;4

Jacksonville, FL;60;36;66;39;Mostly sunny;S;6;50%;7%;4

Juneau, AK;46;32;35;29;Cloudy with a shower;ESE;6;75%;88%;0

Kansas City, MO;57;31;54;44;Mostly sunny;SW;8;45%;25%;3

Knoxville, TN;60;33;56;29;Periods of sun;SW;8;52%;8%;4

Las Vegas, NV;74;53;74;49;Sunny and warm;NNW;11;24%;0%;4

Lexington, KY;52;30;44;29;Cloudy;WSW;11;62%;5%;1

Little Rock, AR;69;40;62;43;Plenty of sunshine;S;5;43%;7%;4

Long Beach, CA;86;55;90;53;Hot;NE;6;23%;0%;4

Los Angeles, CA;85;61;89;59;Hot;NNE;7;22%;1%;4

Louisville, KY;55;32;46;32;Periods of sun;SW;9;56%;5%;3

Madison, WI;38;22;28;26;Partly sunny, colder;SSW;9;61%;89%;2

Memphis, TN;64;35;60;43;Partly sunny;S;5;50%;8%;4

Miami, FL;66;60;76;67;Pleasant and warmer;NNE;11;61%;18%;5

Milwaukee, WI;42;25;31;28;Partly sunny;SSW;11;55%;89%;1

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;35;12;34;28;A bit of p.m. snow;W;12;70%;97%;1

Mobile, AL;62;39;67;41;Plenty of sunshine;WSW;5;54%;3%;4

Montgomery, AL;64;34;63;36;Sunny;WNW;5;52%;6%;4

Mt. Washington, NH;25;19;22;8;P.M. snow showers;W;27;99%;98%;1

Nashville, TN;61;32;55;37;Sun, some clouds;SSW;6;52%;4%;4

New Orleans, LA;64;41;65;43;Mostly sunny;SSW;4;58%;2%;4

New York, NY;46;38;51;34;Breezy;WSW;15;52%;12%;2

Newark, NJ;46;33;52;31;Breezy;WSW;16;54%;14%;2

Norfolk, VA;56;37;62;35;Mostly sunny;WNW;8;47%;13%;4

Oklahoma City, OK;68;41;62;43;Plenty of sunshine;SSW;6;34%;1%;4

Olympia, WA;54;40;51;37;Fog to sun;N;4;86%;6%;2

Omaha, NE;49;23;53;40;Breezy in the p.m.;WSW;13;57%;61%;3

Orlando, FL;69;45;71;49;Sunny and nice;NE;7;48%;5%;5

Philadelphia, PA;52;36;54;29;Partly sunny, breezy;W;14;51%;8%;3

Phoenix, AZ;79;51;81;49;Sunshine and warm;NE;6;18%;0%;4

Pittsburgh, PA;54;35;37;28;Snow showers, colder;WSW;14;69%;85%;1

Portland, ME;37;32;42;31;Rain/snow showers;WSW;8;68%;76%;1

Portland, OR;55;42;53;40;Fog in the morning;NNW;5;80%;3%;2

Providence, RI;42;32;49;29;Breezy;WSW;15;64%;22%;1

Raleigh, NC;58;35;64;33;Mostly sunny;WNW;8;44%;9%;4

Reno, NV;61;28;60;28;Plenty of sunshine;SW;5;45%;0%;3

Richmond, VA;59;38;59;31;Mostly sunny;WNW;9;45%;12%;3

Roswell, NM;68;33;63;32;Breezy in the a.m.;WSW;9;25%;1%;4

Sacramento, CA;77;43;73;40;Plenty of sun;NNE;5;54%;1%;3

Salt Lake City, UT;46;27;48;31;Hazy sunshine;SE;5;66%;1%;3

San Antonio, TX;74;41;72;43;Mostly sunny;S;5;43%;2%;5

San Diego, CA;80;53;81;51;Sunny and very warm;ENE;7;36%;0%;4

San Francisco, CA;71;55;75;50;Sunshine;NE;8;54%;1%;3

Savannah, GA;61;37;68;40;Mostly sunny;SW;5;54%;9%;4

Seattle-Tacoma, WA;53;41;51;40;Fog to sun;NE;5;84%;9%;2

Sioux Falls, SD;41;19;48;32;Breezy;W;15;66%;47%;1

Spokane, WA;47;34;46;28;Fog in the morning;E;3;85%;3%;1

Springfield, IL;42;24;37;31;Partly sunny;SSW;12;71%;59%;3

St. Louis, MO;52;26;44;33;Partly sunny;SSW;7;57%;41%;3

Tampa, FL;64;42;69;47;Mostly sunny;NE;6;49%;6%;5

Toledo, OH;43;32;34;27;Morning snow showers;SW;9;76%;62%;1

Tucson, AZ;78;42;78;43;Sunny and warm;E;6;21%;0%;4

Tulsa, OK;69;38;62;43;Turning sunny;SSW;5;42%;4%;4

Vero Beach, FL;67;48;70;55;Periods of sun;N;10;65%;7%;5

Washington, DC;56;39;57;30;Partly sunny, breezy;W;14;46%;13%;3

Wichita, KS;60;35;57;40;Turning sunny, mild;SSW;8;50%;1%;4

Wilmington, DE;50;35;54;29;Partly sunny, breezy;W;13;51%;7%;3

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather