WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PDT Friday, April 13, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Cloudy;50;S;23;81%

Bellingham;Rain;49;SSE;7;92%

Bremerton;Rain;50;SSW;14;88%

Chehalis;Cloudy;50;S;13;87%

Deer Park;Showers;43;S;7;92%

Eastsound;Cloudy;48;S;7;100%

Ellensburg;Mostly cloudy;46;WNW;7;76%

Ephrata;Mostly cloudy;50;SSW;17;68%

Everett;Cloudy;49;SSE;16;94%

Fort Lewis;Mostly cloudy w/ shower;48;SSE;10;100%

Friday Harbor;Showers;47;SSW;6;89%

Hoquiam;Rain;51;S;26;96%

Kelso-Longview;Showers;51;S;8;89%

Moses Lake;Partly cloudy;51;SSW;12;60%

Olympia;Showers;48;S;10;89%

Omak;Mostly cloudy;52;S;13;71%

Pasco;Clear;54;SSW;12;58%

Port Angeles;Cloudy;47;W;9;96%

Pullman;Cloudy;44;S;7;82%

Puyallup;Showers;49;S;11;89%

Quillayute;Cloudy;47;WSW;8;96%

Renton;Showers;50;SSE;10;89%

Seattle;Rain;49;SSW;13;89%

Seattle Boeing;Showers;49;S;18;86%

Shelton;Rain;50;S;15;86%

Spokane;Cloudy;48;SW;8;73%

Spokane Fairchild;Mostly cloudy;43;S;13;100%

Spokane Felts;Cloudy;48;SW;8;73%

Stampede Pass;Flurries;35;N;7;92%

Tacoma;Showers;47;S;14;92%

Tacoma Narrows;Showers;47;S;14;92%

Vancouver;Cloudy;53;SSW;8;73%

Walla Walla;Cloudy;53;SSW;10;63%

Wenatchee;Mostly cloudy;47;N;10;73%

Whidbey Island;Cloudy;53;SSE;20;76%

Yakima;Cloudy;53;S;16;56%

_____

_____

