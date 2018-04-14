WA Current Conditions
Published 2:03 am, Saturday, April 14, 2018
WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PDT Friday, April 13, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Arlington;Cloudy;50;S;23;81%
Bellingham;Rain;49;SSE;7;92%
Bremerton;Rain;50;SSW;14;88%
Chehalis;Cloudy;50;S;13;87%
Deer Park;Showers;43;S;7;92%
Eastsound;Cloudy;48;S;7;100%
Ellensburg;Mostly cloudy;46;WNW;7;76%
Ephrata;Mostly cloudy;50;SSW;17;68%
Everett;Cloudy;49;SSE;16;94%
Fort Lewis;Mostly cloudy w/ shower;48;SSE;10;100%
Friday Harbor;Showers;47;SSW;6;89%
Hoquiam;Rain;51;S;26;96%
Kelso-Longview;Showers;51;S;8;89%
Moses Lake;Partly cloudy;51;SSW;12;60%
Olympia;Showers;48;S;10;89%
Omak;Mostly cloudy;52;S;13;71%
Pasco;Clear;54;SSW;12;58%
Port Angeles;Cloudy;47;W;9;96%
Pullman;Cloudy;44;S;7;82%
Puyallup;Showers;49;S;11;89%
Quillayute;Cloudy;47;WSW;8;96%
Renton;Showers;50;SSE;10;89%
Seattle;Rain;49;SSW;13;89%
Seattle Boeing;Showers;49;S;18;86%
Shelton;Rain;50;S;15;86%
Spokane;Cloudy;48;SW;8;73%
Spokane Fairchild;Mostly cloudy;43;S;13;100%
Spokane Felts;Cloudy;48;SW;8;73%
Stampede Pass;Flurries;35;N;7;92%
Tacoma;Showers;47;S;14;92%
Tacoma Narrows;Showers;47;S;14;92%
Vancouver;Cloudy;53;SSW;8;73%
Walla Walla;Cloudy;53;SSW;10;63%
Wenatchee;Mostly cloudy;47;N;10;73%
Whidbey Island;Cloudy;53;SSE;20;76%
Yakima;Cloudy;53;S;16;56%
