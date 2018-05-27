WA Current Conditions

WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PDT Saturday, May 26, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Clear;52;Calm;0;71%

Bellingham;Partly cloudy;57;S;8;61%

Bremerton;Intermittent clouds;54;NNW;5;81%

Chehalis;Clear;55;Calm;0;76%

Deer Park;Clear;58;S;9;61%

Eastsound;Partly cloudy;57;S;9;58%

Ellensburg;Clear;56;NW;23;54%

Ephrata;Clear;62;NW;16;36%

Everett;Intermittent clouds;52;N;7;85%

Fort Lewis;Partly cloudy;59;WSW;9;69%

Friday Harbor;Clear;51;WSW;8;79%

Hoquiam;Clear;54;WNW;6;86%

Kelso-Longview;Clear;57;Calm;0;66%

Moses Lake;Clear;61;WSW;5;47%

Olympia;Clear;56;Calm;0;66%

Omak;Clear;65;N;12;39%

Pasco;Clear;56;WNW;5;59%

Port Angeles;Clear;49;WNW;7;86%

Pullman;Clear;54;Calm;0;74%

Puyallup;Cloudy;57;N;3;76%

Quillayute;Clear;47;Calm;0;83%

Renton;Partly cloudy;59;NNW;3;69%

Seattle;Intermittent clouds;57;NNW;5;74%

Seattle Boeing;Clear;58;Calm;0;61%

Shelton;Clear;53;SW;8;73%

Spokane;Clear;63;SW;7;49%

Spokane Fairchild;Clear;60;SSW;10;52%

Spokane Felts;Clear;63;SW;7;49%

Stampede Pass;Mostly cloudy;46;NNW;12;80%

Tacoma;Clear;56;NNW;3;69%

Tacoma Narrows;Clear;56;NNW;3;69%

Vancouver;Clear;57;Calm;0;71%

Walla Walla;Clear;61;S;14;53%

Wenatchee;Clear;60;WNW;15;42%

Whidbey Island;Partly cloudy;54;SW;10;77%

Yakima;Clear;61;WNW;17;42%

_____

