WA Current Conditions
Published 2:02 am, Saturday, June 2, 2018
WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PDT Friday, June 1, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Arlington;Cloudy;57;ESE;7;56%
Bellingham;Cloudy;56;Calm;0;71%
Bremerton;Mostly cloudy;55;SW;5;74%
Chehalis;Cloudy;56;Calm;0;81%
Deer Park;Clear;42;Calm;0;85%
Eastsound;Cloudy;55;Calm;0;76%
Ellensburg;Clear;52;WNW;10;61%
Ephrata;Clear;61;NW;7;37%
Everett;Cloudy;56;ESE;5;73%
Fort Lewis;Clear;59;Calm;0;65%
Friday Harbor;Cloudy;55;N;3;66%
Hoquiam;Cloudy;57;S;3;74%
Kelso-Longview;Clear;58;N;3;64%
Moses Lake;Clear;57;SE;5;48%
Olympia;Mostly cloudy;57;N;6;66%
Omak;Clear;63;S;13;36%
Pasco;Clear;56;N;5;59%
Port Angeles;Cloudy;51;Calm;0;82%
Pullman;Clear;49;Calm;0;73%
Puyallup;Cloudy;57;NW;3;68%
Quillayute;Cloudy;51;ESE;3;96%
Renton;Partly cloudy;60;Calm;0;57%
Seattle;Mostly cloudy;58;SSW;4;68%
Seattle Boeing;Partly cloudy;61;Calm;0;51%
Shelton;Partly cloudy;55;WSW;6;68%
Spokane;Clear;52;NE;5;63%
Spokane Fairchild;Partly cloudy;55;SSE;5;48%
Spokane Felts;Clear;52;NE;5;63%
Stampede Pass;Clear;42;Calm;0;67%
Tacoma;Partly cloudy;57;W;3;63%
Tacoma Narrows;Partly cloudy;57;W;3;63%
Vancouver;Clear;60;NW;5;59%
Walla Walla;Clear;60;ESE;9;43%
Wenatchee;Clear;61;WNW;17;36%
Whidbey Island;Cloudy;59;ESE;9;61%
Yakima;Clear;57;Calm;0;52%
_____
