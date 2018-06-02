WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PDT Friday, June 1, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Cloudy;57;ESE;7;56%

Bellingham;Cloudy;56;Calm;0;71%

Bremerton;Mostly cloudy;55;SW;5;74%

Chehalis;Cloudy;56;Calm;0;81%

Deer Park;Clear;42;Calm;0;85%

Eastsound;Cloudy;55;Calm;0;76%

Ellensburg;Clear;52;WNW;10;61%

Ephrata;Clear;61;NW;7;37%

Everett;Cloudy;56;ESE;5;73%

Fort Lewis;Clear;59;Calm;0;65%

Friday Harbor;Cloudy;55;N;3;66%

Hoquiam;Cloudy;57;S;3;74%

Kelso-Longview;Clear;58;N;3;64%

Moses Lake;Clear;57;SE;5;48%

Olympia;Mostly cloudy;57;N;6;66%

Omak;Clear;63;S;13;36%

Pasco;Clear;56;N;5;59%

Port Angeles;Cloudy;51;Calm;0;82%

Pullman;Clear;49;Calm;0;73%

Puyallup;Cloudy;57;NW;3;68%

Quillayute;Cloudy;51;ESE;3;96%

Renton;Partly cloudy;60;Calm;0;57%

Seattle;Mostly cloudy;58;SSW;4;68%

Seattle Boeing;Partly cloudy;61;Calm;0;51%

Shelton;Partly cloudy;55;WSW;6;68%

Spokane;Clear;52;NE;5;63%

Spokane Fairchild;Partly cloudy;55;SSE;5;48%

Spokane Felts;Clear;52;NE;5;63%

Stampede Pass;Clear;42;Calm;0;67%

Tacoma;Partly cloudy;57;W;3;63%

Tacoma Narrows;Partly cloudy;57;W;3;63%

Vancouver;Clear;60;NW;5;59%

Walla Walla;Clear;60;ESE;9;43%

Wenatchee;Clear;61;WNW;17;36%

Whidbey Island;Cloudy;59;ESE;9;61%

Yakima;Clear;57;Calm;0;52%

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather