WA Current Conditions as of 10:00 PM PDT Sunday, June 17, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Clear;72;WNW;9;47%

Bellingham;Clear;61;Calm;0;75%

Bremerton;Partly cloudy;70;SSW;6;52%

Chehalis;Clear;73;Calm;0;52%

Deer Park;Mostly cloudy;69;NE;8;37%

Eastsound;Clear;66;Calm;0;59%

Ellensburg;Partly cloudy;63;N;6;67%

Ephrata;Cloudy;76;WSW;8;35%

Everett;Partly cloudy;69;NW;6;61%

Fort Lewis;Clear;80;NE;5;32%

Friday Harbor;Clear;64;SE;3;60%

Hoquiam;Clear;62;SW;9;93%

Kelso-Longview;Partly cloudy;75;SE;7;51%

Moses Lake;Partly cloudy;75;ESE;5;35%

Olympia;Clear;80;Calm;0;25%

Omak;Clear;74;SE;5;38%

Pasco;Cloudy;71;NNE;3;60%

Port Angeles;Clear;68;W;7;46%

Pullman;Cloudy;64;NNE;9;53%

Puyallup;Partly cloudy;73;NNE;3;50%

Quillayute;Clear;71;Calm;0;34%

Renton;Clear;79;Calm;0;34%

Seattle;Mostly clear;74;NNW;5;46%

Seattle Boeing;Mostly clear;79;NW;3;28%

Shelton;Clear;77;WSW;5;47%

Spokane;Partly cloudy;73;NE;3;31%

Spokane Fairchild;Cloudy;68;ESE;12;41%

Spokane Felts;Partly cloudy;73;NE;3;31%

Stampede Pass;Mostly cloudy;59;S;5;61%

Tacoma;Clear;78;NNE;5;29%

Tacoma Narrows;Clear;78;NNE;5;29%

Vancouver;Clear;68;ESE;7;69%

Walla Walla;Cloudy;66;E;6;64%

Wenatchee;Cloudy;75;Calm;0;36%

Whidbey Island;Mostly clear;67;Calm;0;54%

Yakima;Clear;77;E;3;33%

