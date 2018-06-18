WA Current Conditions as of 03:00 PM PDT Monday, June 18, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Sunny;84;SSE;6;39%

Bellingham;Sunny;80;S;7;44%

Bremerton;Partly sunny;86;WSW;6;38%

Chehalis;Sunny;84;SSW;10;36%

Deer Park;Cloudy;71;E;10;41%

Eastsound;Sunny;73;N;8;49%

Ellensburg;Sunny;86;N;7;22%

Ephrata;Sunny;80;N;3;27%

Everett;Partly sunny;82;S;6;45%

Fort Lewis;Mostly sunny;84;NW;5;42%

Friday Harbor;Sunny;80;N;6;41%

Hoquiam;Sunny;68;SW;18;78%

Kelso-Longview;Sunny;78;W;10;46%

Moses Lake;Sunny;81;SSW;13;29%

Olympia;Sunny;83;N;6;35%

Omak;Sunny;90;N;7;16%

Pasco;Showers;67;E;6;72%

Port Angeles;Sunny;77;N;6;38%

Pullman;Showers;61;NNE;5;86%

Puyallup;Partly sunny;86;W;4;34%

Quillayute;Sunny;66;SSW;10;74%

Renton;Sunny;85;NNW;5;33%

Seattle;Partly sunny;84;W;6;42%

Seattle Boeing;Partly sunny;84;SSW;8;36%

Shelton;Sunny;84;WSW;13;39%

Spokane;Cloudy;72;ENE;10;40%

Spokane Fairchild;Cloudy;70;NE;10;40%

Spokane Felts;Cloudy;72;ENE;10;40%

Stampede Pass;Partly sunny;70;N;7;42%

Tacoma;Partly sunny;83;Calm;0;36%

Tacoma Narrows;Partly sunny;83;Calm;0;36%

Vancouver;Sunny;78;SE;3;51%

Walla Walla;Cloudy;68;W;6;62%

Wenatchee;Sunny;82;ESE;12;25%

Whidbey Island;Partly sunny;74;WNW;6;44%

Yakima;Sunny;78;SE;12;34%

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather