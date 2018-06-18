WA Current Conditions
Updated 6:03 pm, Monday, June 18, 2018
WA Current Conditions as of 03:00 PM PDT Monday, June 18, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Arlington;Sunny;84;SSE;6;39%
Bellingham;Sunny;80;S;7;44%
Bremerton;Partly sunny;86;WSW;6;38%
Chehalis;Sunny;84;SSW;10;36%
Deer Park;Cloudy;71;E;10;41%
Eastsound;Sunny;73;N;8;49%
Ellensburg;Sunny;86;N;7;22%
Ephrata;Sunny;80;N;3;27%
Everett;Partly sunny;82;S;6;45%
Fort Lewis;Mostly sunny;84;NW;5;42%
Friday Harbor;Sunny;80;N;6;41%
Hoquiam;Sunny;68;SW;18;78%
Kelso-Longview;Sunny;78;W;10;46%
Moses Lake;Sunny;81;SSW;13;29%
Olympia;Sunny;83;N;6;35%
Omak;Sunny;90;N;7;16%
Pasco;Showers;67;E;6;72%
Port Angeles;Sunny;77;N;6;38%
Pullman;Showers;61;NNE;5;86%
Puyallup;Partly sunny;86;W;4;34%
Quillayute;Sunny;66;SSW;10;74%
Renton;Sunny;85;NNW;5;33%
Seattle;Partly sunny;84;W;6;42%
Seattle Boeing;Partly sunny;84;SSW;8;36%
Shelton;Sunny;84;WSW;13;39%
Spokane;Cloudy;72;ENE;10;40%
Spokane Fairchild;Cloudy;70;NE;10;40%
Spokane Felts;Cloudy;72;ENE;10;40%
Stampede Pass;Partly sunny;70;N;7;42%
Tacoma;Partly sunny;83;Calm;0;36%
Tacoma Narrows;Partly sunny;83;Calm;0;36%
Vancouver;Sunny;78;SE;3;51%
Walla Walla;Cloudy;68;W;6;62%
Wenatchee;Sunny;82;ESE;12;25%
Whidbey Island;Partly sunny;74;WNW;6;44%
Yakima;Sunny;78;SE;12;34%
_____
