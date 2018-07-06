WA Current Conditions
WA Current Conditions as of 05:00 PM PDT Thursday, July 5, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Arlington;Sunny;82;SSW;10;39%
Bellingham;Sunny;77;N;6;47%
Bremerton;Intermittent clouds;83;SW;8;44%
Chehalis;Sunny;84;N;6;44%
Deer Park;Sunny;90;SW;9;23%
Eastsound;Sunny;77;N;6;50%
Ellensburg;Sunny;96;E;7;14%
Ephrata;Sunny;94;SSW;14;18%
Everett;Intermittent clouds;80;SSW;8;51%
Fort Lewis;Sunny;84;SSW;10;43%
Friday Harbor;Sunny;77;SW;12;46%
Hoquiam;Sunny;63;SW;13;80%
Kelso-Longview;Sunny;81;N;3;48%
Moses Lake;Sunny;94;SW;10;19%
Olympia;Partly sunny;82;WSW;13;37%
Omak;Sunny;94;SW;15;18%
Pasco;Sunny;97;N;6;20%
Port Angeles;Mostly cloudy;67;WNW;10;58%
Pullman;Sunny;86;NW;7;30%
Puyallup;Partly sunny;85;NW;7;42%
Quillayute;Mostly cloudy;64;S;7;72%
Renton;Sunny;85;SSW;8;31%
Seattle;Partly sunny;82;SW;7;44%
Seattle Boeing;Partly sunny;84;N;5;32%
Shelton;Partly sunny;77;WSW;15;40%
Spokane;Sunny;92;SSW;10;21%
Spokane Fairchild;Sunny;88;S;10;24%
Spokane Felts;Sunny;92;SSW;10;21%
Stampede Pass;Sunny;73;N;7;43%
Tacoma;Partly sunny;81;WSW;8;41%
Tacoma Narrows;Partly sunny;81;WSW;8;41%
Vancouver;Sunny;85;NNW;3;30%
Walla Walla;Sunny;94;N;5;16%
Wenatchee;Sunny;93;SE;9;16%
Whidbey Island;Partly sunny;68;WSW;9;60%
Yakima;Partly sunny;94;S;12;15%
