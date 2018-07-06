WA Current Conditions as of 05:00 PM PDT Thursday, July 5, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Sunny;82;SSW;10;39%

Bellingham;Sunny;77;N;6;47%

Bremerton;Intermittent clouds;83;SW;8;44%

Chehalis;Sunny;84;N;6;44%

Deer Park;Sunny;90;SW;9;23%

Eastsound;Sunny;77;N;6;50%

Ellensburg;Sunny;96;E;7;14%

Ephrata;Sunny;94;SSW;14;18%

Everett;Intermittent clouds;80;SSW;8;51%

Fort Lewis;Sunny;84;SSW;10;43%

Friday Harbor;Sunny;77;SW;12;46%

Hoquiam;Sunny;63;SW;13;80%

Kelso-Longview;Sunny;81;N;3;48%

Moses Lake;Sunny;94;SW;10;19%

Olympia;Partly sunny;82;WSW;13;37%

Omak;Sunny;94;SW;15;18%

Pasco;Sunny;97;N;6;20%

Port Angeles;Mostly cloudy;67;WNW;10;58%

Pullman;Sunny;86;NW;7;30%

Puyallup;Partly sunny;85;NW;7;42%

Quillayute;Mostly cloudy;64;S;7;72%

Renton;Sunny;85;SSW;8;31%

Seattle;Partly sunny;82;SW;7;44%

Seattle Boeing;Partly sunny;84;N;5;32%

Shelton;Partly sunny;77;WSW;15;40%

Spokane;Sunny;92;SSW;10;21%

Spokane Fairchild;Sunny;88;S;10;24%

Spokane Felts;Sunny;92;SSW;10;21%

Stampede Pass;Sunny;73;N;7;43%

Tacoma;Partly sunny;81;WSW;8;41%

Tacoma Narrows;Partly sunny;81;WSW;8;41%

Vancouver;Sunny;85;NNW;3;30%

Walla Walla;Sunny;94;N;5;16%

Wenatchee;Sunny;93;SE;9;16%

Whidbey Island;Partly sunny;68;WSW;9;60%

Yakima;Partly sunny;94;S;12;15%

