WA Current Conditions as of 10:00 PM PDT Tuesday, July 10, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Cloudy;64;NW;12;64%

Bellingham;Partly cloudy;60;Calm;0;72%

Bremerton;Intermittent clouds;64;N;7;73%

Chehalis;Clear;63;Calm;0;93%

Deer Park;Mostly cloudy;65;WSW;7;60%

Eastsound;Clear;63;Calm;0;72%

Ellensburg;Clear;65;WNW;22;48%

Ephrata;Clear;75;WNW;14;31%

Everett;Mostly cloudy;61;NW;7;80%

Fort Lewis;Clear;67;WNW;7;60%

Friday Harbor;Clear;56;Calm;0;80%

Hoquiam;Clear;64;WNW;6;72%

Kelso-Longview;Partly cloudy;66;NNE;6;74%

Moses Lake;Clear;74;W;12;35%

Olympia;Mostly cloudy;67;NNW;5;67%

Omak;Clear;67;WNW;6;56%

Pasco;Clear;71;NW;12;47%

Port Angeles;Clear;57;WNW;7;86%

Pullman;Partly cloudy;66;W;5;48%

Puyallup;Mostly cloudy;66;N;6;65%

Quillayute;Mostly cloudy;58;NW;6;86%

Renton;Clear;70;NNW;12;54%

Seattle;Intermittent clouds;65;N;9;67%

Seattle Boeing;Partly cloudy;68;NW;8;54%

Shelton;Cloudy;67;WNW;5;75%

Spokane;Cloudy;73;NNW;6;42%

Spokane Fairchild;Cloudy;67;N;7;50%

Spokane Felts;Cloudy;73;NNW;6;42%

Stampede Pass;Partly cloudy;51;SW;5;79%

Tacoma;Clear;67;N;13;56%

Tacoma Narrows;Clear;67;N;13;56%

Vancouver;Clear;68;NNW;8;69%

Walla Walla;Clear;70;E;7;42%

Wenatchee;Clear;69;WNW;16;40%

Whidbey Island;Partly cloudy;59;WSW;3;80%

Yakima;Clear;71;NNW;15;37%

_____

