WA Current Conditions
WA Current Conditions as of 12:00 AM PDT Thursday, July 19, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Arlington;Cloudy;57;NW;7;80%
Bellingham;Clear;60;SSE;7;69%
Bremerton;Intermittent clouds;59;S;7;83%
Chehalis;Clear;55;SW;5;91%
Deer Park;Clear;70;SSE;5;34%
Eastsound;Clear;57;S;10;82%
Ellensburg;Clear;67;NW;30;58%
Ephrata;Clear;76;N;7;28%
Everett;Mostly cloudy;59;NW;9;81%
Fort Lewis;Partly cloudy;60;S;9;80%
Friday Harbor;Partly cloudy;57;SW;7;74%
Hoquiam;Partly cloudy;58;W;12;90%
Kelso-Longview;Partly cloudy;60;N;3;74%
Moses Lake;Clear;74;WSW;7;38%
Olympia;Clear;56;SSW;8;80%
Omak;Clear;72;NW;7;42%
Pasco;Clear;77;NNW;3;34%
Port Angeles;Clear;55;W;9;83%
Pullman;Clear;61;Calm;0;55%
Puyallup;Cloudy;62;WSW;5;78%
Quillayute;Cloudy;56;Calm;0;89%
Renton;Mostly cloudy;65;NW;8;65%
Seattle;Intermittent clouds;62;SW;7;74%
Seattle Boeing;Clear;63;Calm;0;67%
Shelton;Clear;56;WSW;9;83%
Spokane;Clear;69;Calm;0;40%
Spokane Fairchild;Clear;74;SSW;8;32%
Spokane Felts;Clear;69;Calm;0;40%
Stampede Pass;Cloudy;54;N;6;100%
Tacoma;Clear;57;WSW;6;77%
Tacoma Narrows;Clear;57;WSW;6;77%
Vancouver;Clear;62;NW;8;74%
Walla Walla;Clear;76;S;9;39%
Wenatchee;Clear;75;WNW;18;36%
Whidbey Island;Cloudy;60;SW;15;72%
Yakima;Clear;74;NNW;17;47%
