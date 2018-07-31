WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PDT Monday, July 30, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Clear;66;NNW;5;72%

Bellingham;Clear;67;S;10;72%

Bremerton;Intermittent clouds;71;SW;8;71%

Chehalis;Clear;64;Calm;0;87%

Deer Park;Clear;68;NE;3;41%

Eastsound;Partly cloudy;63;S;12;77%

Ellensburg;Clear;80;N;8;29%

Ephrata;Clear;89;NW;10;15%

Everett;Partly cloudy;67;NNW;7;80%

Fort Lewis;Clear;68;W;6;79%

Friday Harbor;Clear;57;ESE;5;83%

Hoquiam;Cloudy;61;SSW;9;93%

Kelso-Longview;Mostly cloudy;64;NNW;3;83%

Moses Lake;Clear;84;NE;7;25%

Olympia;Clear;66;SSW;6;69%

Omak;Clear;83;WNW;13;26%

Pasco;Clear;74;NNW;7;63%

Port Angeles;Mostly cloudy;57;WNW;10;93%

Pullman;Clear;75;ENE;5;25%

Puyallup;Intermittent clouds;71;WSW;5;71%

Quillayute;Cloudy;58;S;7;93%

Renton;Clear;77;S;7;53%

Seattle;Partly cloudy;72;WSW;6;67%

Seattle Boeing;Clear;75;N;3;54%

Shelton;Cloudy;61;WSW;14;86%

Spokane;Clear;76;NE;3;34%

Spokane Fairchild;Clear;83;Calm;0;21%

Spokane Felts;Clear;76;NE;3;34%

Stampede Pass;Clear;67;WSW;6;70%

Tacoma;Clear;64;W;10;77%

Tacoma Narrows;Clear;64;W;10;77%

Vancouver;Clear;72;NW;7;65%

Walla Walla;Clear;83;E;7;24%

Wenatchee;Clear;84;Calm;0;25%

Whidbey Island;Partly cloudy;61;WSW;15;80%

Yakima;Clear;78;W;5;55%

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather