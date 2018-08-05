WA Current Conditions
WA Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM PDT Sunday, August 5, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Arlington;Clear;57;WNW;3;90%
Bellingham;Clear;61;S;3;80%
Bremerton;Clear;57;NNW;2;90%
Chehalis;Clear;60;Calm;0;90%
Deer Park;Clear;50;NW;6;79%
Eastsound;Clear;61;SE;3;82%
Ellensburg;Clear;65;NW;12;60%
Ephrata;Clear;71;NW;12;38%
Everett;Clear;58;WNW;4;95%
Fort Lewis;Clear;65;Calm;0;73%
Friday Harbor;Clear;53;Calm;0;89%
Hoquiam;Cloudy;60;NW;3;89%
Kelso-Longview;Cloudy;61;WNW;5;87%
Moses Lake;Clear;63;NNE;7;57%
Olympia;Clear;58;Calm;0;86%
Omak;Clear;59;NW;3;64%
Pasco;Clear;57;Calm;0;86%
Port Angeles;Clear;57;WNW;12;89%
Pullman;Clear;54;Calm;0;61%
Puyallup;Clear;60;N;2;80%
Quillayute;Cloudy;56;NW;3;93%
Renton;Clear;63;Calm;0;75%
Seattle;Clear;61;NNW;4;80%
Seattle Boeing;Clear;64;Calm;0;69%
Shelton;Cloudy;57;W;13;93%
Spokane;Clear;60;Calm;0;61%
Spokane Fairchild;Clear;58;Calm;0;57%
Spokane Felts;Clear;60;Calm;0;61%
Stampede Pass;Clear;54;WSW;6;89%
Tacoma;Clear;63;Calm;0;69%
Tacoma Narrows;Clear;63;Calm;0;69%
Vancouver;Clear;65;Calm;0;72%
Walla Walla;Clear;66;Calm;0;46%
Wenatchee;Clear;70;NW;7;50%
Whidbey Island;Partly cloudy;57;Calm;0;83%
Yakima;Clear;61;WSW;5;57%
_____
