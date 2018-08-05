WA Current Conditions

WA Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM PDT Sunday, August 5, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Clear;57;WNW;3;90%

Bellingham;Clear;61;S;3;80%

Bremerton;Clear;57;NNW;2;90%

Chehalis;Clear;60;Calm;0;90%

Deer Park;Clear;50;NW;6;79%

Eastsound;Clear;61;SE;3;82%

Ellensburg;Clear;65;NW;12;60%

Ephrata;Clear;71;NW;12;38%

Everett;Clear;58;WNW;4;95%

Fort Lewis;Clear;65;Calm;0;73%

Friday Harbor;Clear;53;Calm;0;89%

Hoquiam;Cloudy;60;NW;3;89%

Kelso-Longview;Cloudy;61;WNW;5;87%

Moses Lake;Clear;63;NNE;7;57%

Olympia;Clear;58;Calm;0;86%

Omak;Clear;59;NW;3;64%

Pasco;Clear;57;Calm;0;86%

Port Angeles;Clear;57;WNW;12;89%

Pullman;Clear;54;Calm;0;61%

Puyallup;Clear;60;N;2;80%

Quillayute;Cloudy;56;NW;3;93%

Renton;Clear;63;Calm;0;75%

Seattle;Clear;61;NNW;4;80%

Seattle Boeing;Clear;64;Calm;0;69%

Shelton;Cloudy;57;W;13;93%

Spokane;Clear;60;Calm;0;61%

Spokane Fairchild;Clear;58;Calm;0;57%

Spokane Felts;Clear;60;Calm;0;61%

Stampede Pass;Clear;54;WSW;6;89%

Tacoma;Clear;63;Calm;0;69%

Tacoma Narrows;Clear;63;Calm;0;69%

Vancouver;Clear;65;Calm;0;72%

Walla Walla;Clear;66;Calm;0;46%

Wenatchee;Clear;70;NW;7;50%

Whidbey Island;Partly cloudy;57;Calm;0;83%

Yakima;Clear;61;WSW;5;57%

