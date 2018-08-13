WA Current Conditions
WA Current Conditions as of 05:00 AM PDT Monday, August 13, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Arlington;Fog;52;N;5;100%
Bellingham;Clear;53;Calm;0;92%
Bremerton;Cloudy;55;NE;4;84%
Chehalis;Cloudy;57;Calm;0;93%
Deer Park;Hazy moonlight;47;NW;6;79%
Eastsound;Intermittent clouds;57;Calm;0;87%
Ellensburg;Clear;52;NE;5;82%
Ephrata;Hazy moonlight;63;NNW;6;47%
Everett;Mostly cloudy;55;NNW;3;90%
Fort Lewis;Clear;54;Calm;0;98%
Friday Harbor;Clear;52;Calm;0;89%
Hoquiam;Clear;53;Calm;0;96%
Kelso-Longview;Clear;60;NNW;6;83%
Moses Lake;Mostly cloudy;56;N;9;64%
Olympia;Clear;55;NNE;5;89%
Omak;Cloudy;61;NNW;12;77%
Pasco;Clear;56;Calm;0;83%
Port Angeles;Clear;50;Calm;0;96%
Pullman;Clear;49;Calm;0;65%
Puyallup;Cloudy;55;Calm;2;89%
Quillayute;Fog;47;Calm;0;96%
Renton;Clear;62;NNW;8;74%
Seattle;Cloudy;58;NNE;3;82%
Seattle Boeing;Clear;60;Calm;0;77%
Shelton;Fog;47;Calm;0;96%
Spokane;Mostly cloudy;55;Calm;0;68%
Spokane Fairchild;Partly cloudy;55;N;5;62%
Spokane Felts;Mostly cloudy;55;Calm;0;68%
Stampede Pass;Cloudy;51;Calm;0;96%
Tacoma;Clear;57;NNE;5;83%
Tacoma Narrows;Clear;57;NNE;5;83%
Vancouver;Clear;61;Calm;0;86%
Walla Walla;Clear;57;ENE;5;59%
Wenatchee;Mostly cloudy;62;W;9;69%
Whidbey Island;Partly cloudy;54;WSW;6;86%
Yakima;Clear;58;W;9;66%
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather