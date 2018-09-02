WA Current Conditions as of 02:00 PM PDT Sunday, September 2, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Sunny;70;N;4;50%

Bellingham;Sunny;65;S;7;54%

Bremerton;Sunny;71;W;5;50%

Chehalis;Sunny;72;N;5;47%

Deer Park;Sunny;74;S;8;28%

Eastsound;Sunny;64;N;4;63%

Ellensburg;Sunny;80;SSW;6;23%

Ephrata;Sunny;76;S;9;27%

Everett;Sunny;70;NW;5;52%

Fort Lewis;Sunny;71;W;10;50%

Friday Harbor;Sunny;67;ESE;8;54%

Hoquiam;Sunny;65;WSW;13;70%

Kelso-Longview;Sunny;71;NW;7;48%

Moses Lake;Sunny;74;N;5;24%

Olympia;Sunny;71;N;7;41%

Omak;Sunny;75;SSE;5;27%

Pasco;Sunny;76;Calm;0;32%

Port Angeles;Sunny;62;N;7;64%

Pullman;Sunny;72;SW;8;28%

Puyallup;Sunny;72;NNW;4;47%

Quillayute;Mostly sunny;65;WNW;5;55%

Renton;Sunny;70;NNW;7;48%

Seattle;Sunny;70;WSW;5;49%

Seattle Boeing;Sunny;69;N;6;48%

Shelton;Sunny;72;SW;8;43%

Spokane;Sunny;77;SW;6;23%

Spokane Fairchild;Sunny;72;SW;12;27%

Spokane Felts;Sunny;77;SW;6;23%

Stampede Pass;Sunny;63;N;7;46%

Tacoma;Sunny;68;W;5;53%

Tacoma Narrows;Sunny;67;W;6;58%

Vancouver;Sunny;71;NW;9;48%

Walla Walla;Sunny;76;N;5;27%

Wenatchee;Sunny;75;ESE;9;25%

Whidbey Island;Mostly sunny;61;WSW;9;69%

Yakima;Sunny;77;SE;2;27%

