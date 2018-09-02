WA Current Conditions
WA Current Conditions as of 02:00 PM PDT Sunday, September 2, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Arlington;Sunny;70;N;4;50%
Bellingham;Sunny;65;S;7;54%
Bremerton;Sunny;71;W;5;50%
Chehalis;Sunny;72;N;5;47%
Deer Park;Sunny;74;S;8;28%
Eastsound;Sunny;64;N;4;63%
Ellensburg;Sunny;80;SSW;6;23%
Ephrata;Sunny;76;S;9;27%
Everett;Sunny;70;NW;5;52%
Fort Lewis;Sunny;71;W;10;50%
Friday Harbor;Sunny;67;ESE;8;54%
Hoquiam;Sunny;65;WSW;13;70%
Kelso-Longview;Sunny;71;NW;7;48%
Moses Lake;Sunny;74;N;5;24%
Olympia;Sunny;71;N;7;41%
Omak;Sunny;75;SSE;5;27%
Pasco;Sunny;76;Calm;0;32%
Port Angeles;Sunny;62;N;7;64%
Pullman;Sunny;72;SW;8;28%
Puyallup;Sunny;72;NNW;4;47%
Quillayute;Mostly sunny;65;WNW;5;55%
Renton;Sunny;70;NNW;7;48%
Seattle;Sunny;70;WSW;5;49%
Seattle Boeing;Sunny;69;N;6;48%
Shelton;Sunny;72;SW;8;43%
Spokane;Sunny;77;SW;6;23%
Spokane Fairchild;Sunny;72;SW;12;27%
Spokane Felts;Sunny;77;SW;6;23%
Stampede Pass;Sunny;63;N;7;46%
Tacoma;Sunny;68;W;5;53%
Tacoma Narrows;Sunny;67;W;6;58%
Vancouver;Sunny;71;NW;9;48%
Walla Walla;Sunny;76;N;5;27%
Wenatchee;Sunny;75;ESE;9;25%
Whidbey Island;Mostly sunny;61;WSW;9;69%
Yakima;Sunny;77;SE;2;27%
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather