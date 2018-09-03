WA Current Conditions

WA Current Conditions as of 06:00 AM PDT Monday, September 3, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Mostly cloudy;57;NNW;2;86%

Bellingham;Cloudy;59;Calm;0;83%

Bremerton;Mostly clear;55;NNE;2;85%

Chehalis;Mostly cloudy;51;Calm;0;98%

Deer Park;Partly cloudy;54;SSE;7;52%

Eastsound;Cloudy;58;SE;6;83%

Ellensburg;Clear;61;NW;20;49%

Ephrata;Clear;68;NW;16;37%

Everett;Mostly cloudy;56;N;4;89%

Fort Lewis;Clear;51;SE;5;100%

Friday Harbor;Mostly cloudy;57;N;2;84%

Hoquiam;Mostly clear;57;W;3;93%

Kelso-Longview;Clear;55;NW;3;88%

Moses Lake;Clear;61;WNW;8;45%

Olympia;Clear;48;Calm;0;96%

Omak;Clear;61;N;3;46%

Pasco;Clear;53;SE;2;72%

Port Angeles;Mostly cloudy;53;NW;5;96%

Pullman;Clear;47;Calm;1;66%

Puyallup;Mostly cloudy;54;NE;2;95%

Quillayute;Mostly cloudy;52;Calm;0;93%

Renton;Cloudy;60;NW;5;78%

Seattle;Mostly cloudy;57;NNE;4;85%

Seattle Boeing;Mostly cloudy;59;N;3;77%

Shelton;Clear;52;WNW;1;92%

Spokane;Clear;59;W;4;45%

Spokane Fairchild;Partly cloudy;53;SSW;8;55%

Spokane Felts;Clear;59;W;4;45%

Stampede Pass;Mostly cloudy;50;N;4;88%

Tacoma;Mostly clear;54;NE;2;93%

Tacoma Narrows;Clear;55;NE;3;92%

Vancouver;Partly cloudy;58;W;3;84%

Walla Walla;Clear;64;S;8;44%

Wenatchee;Clear;60;WNW;9;55%

Whidbey Island;Cloudy;58;W;5;84%

Yakima;Clear;64;NNW;9;46%

