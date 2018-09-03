WA Current Conditions
WA Current Conditions as of 06:00 AM PDT Monday, September 3, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Arlington;Mostly cloudy;57;NNW;2;86%
Bellingham;Cloudy;59;Calm;0;83%
Bremerton;Mostly clear;55;NNE;2;85%
Chehalis;Mostly cloudy;51;Calm;0;98%
Deer Park;Partly cloudy;54;SSE;7;52%
Eastsound;Cloudy;58;SE;6;83%
Ellensburg;Clear;61;NW;20;49%
Ephrata;Clear;68;NW;16;37%
Everett;Mostly cloudy;56;N;4;89%
Fort Lewis;Clear;51;SE;5;100%
Friday Harbor;Mostly cloudy;57;N;2;84%
Hoquiam;Mostly clear;57;W;3;93%
Kelso-Longview;Clear;55;NW;3;88%
Moses Lake;Clear;61;WNW;8;45%
Olympia;Clear;48;Calm;0;96%
Omak;Clear;61;N;3;46%
Pasco;Clear;53;SE;2;72%
Port Angeles;Mostly cloudy;53;NW;5;96%
Pullman;Clear;47;Calm;1;66%
Puyallup;Mostly cloudy;54;NE;2;95%
Quillayute;Mostly cloudy;52;Calm;0;93%
Renton;Cloudy;60;NW;5;78%
Seattle;Mostly cloudy;57;NNE;4;85%
Seattle Boeing;Mostly cloudy;59;N;3;77%
Shelton;Clear;52;WNW;1;92%
Spokane;Clear;59;W;4;45%
Spokane Fairchild;Partly cloudy;53;SSW;8;55%
Spokane Felts;Clear;59;W;4;45%
Stampede Pass;Mostly cloudy;50;N;4;88%
Tacoma;Mostly clear;54;NE;2;93%
Tacoma Narrows;Clear;55;NE;3;92%
Vancouver;Partly cloudy;58;W;3;84%
Walla Walla;Clear;64;S;8;44%
Wenatchee;Clear;60;WNW;9;55%
Whidbey Island;Cloudy;58;W;5;84%
Yakima;Clear;64;NNW;9;46%
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather