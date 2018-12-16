WA Current Conditions
WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 AM PST Sunday, December 16, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Arlington;Cloudy;48;WSW;5;89%
Bellingham;Cloudy;57;SE;18;57%
Bremerton;Rain;49;ESE;5;86%
Chehalis;Showers;48;SW;6;100%
Deer Park;Showers;35;NNE;10;92%
Eastsound;Cloudy;57;SSE;15;58%
Ellensburg;Cloudy;35;Calm;0;88%
Ephrata;Showers;38;NNW;7;96%
Everett;Cloudy;50;SE;9;84%
Fort Lewis;Cloudy;46;Calm;0;86%
Friday Harbor;Showers;52;SE;22;68%
Hoquiam;Cloudy;50;Calm;0;100%
Kelso-Longview;Cloudy;48;SSE;10;86%
Moses Lake;Showers;38;NNW;6;96%
Olympia;Showers;44;Calm;0;95%
Omak;Cloudy;33;Calm;0;100%
Pasco;Showers;39;NW;5;95%
Port Angeles;Rain;48;S;11;91%
Pullman;Showers;39;E;16;75%
Puyallup;Cloudy;52;NNE;5;80%
Quillayute;Showers;50;N;6;100%
Renton;Cloudy;54;ESE;7;56%
Seattle;Showers;50;E;6;72%
Seattle Boeing;Cloudy;50;S;8;74%
Shelton;Rain;46;NNE;7;92%
Spokane;Showers;39;Calm;0;85%
Spokane Fairchild;Showers;34;NE;6;100%
Spokane Felts;Showers;39;Calm;0;85%
Stampede Pass;Fog;32;N;6;92%
Tacoma;Cloudy;47;Calm;0;89%
Tacoma Narrows;Showers;47;Calm;0;89%
Vancouver;Cloudy;46;Calm;7;85%
Walla Walla;Cloudy;49;WSW;17;56%
Wenatchee;Cloudy;33;Calm;0;95%
Whidbey Island;Cloudy;55;SE;17;63%
Yakima;Cloudy;38;Calm;0;92%
_____
