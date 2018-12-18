WA Current Conditions

WA Current Conditions as of 06:00 AM PST Tuesday, December 18, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Cloudy;48;SSE;20;93%

Bellingham;Showers;50;SSE;17;76%

Bremerton;Rain;49;S;10;91%

Chehalis;Showers;48;S;8;100%

Deer Park;Rain;38;SE;12;92%

Eastsound;Showers;50;S;10;87%

Ellensburg;Showers;42;NE;5;85%

Ephrata;Cloudy;44;SSE;13;92%

Everett;Cloudy;49;SSE;13;93%

Fort Lewis;Showers;48;S;10;100%

Friday Harbor;Showers;48;SE;14;89%

Hoquiam;Cloudy;53;S;22;89%

Kelso-Longview;Showers;50;S;8;93%

Moses Lake;Cloudy;45;SSE;18;85%

Olympia;Showers;48;SSW;10;92%

Omak;Cloudy;43;S;10;92%

Pasco;Showers;50;SE;12;71%

Port Angeles;Rain;47;WSW;9;86%

Pullman;Showers;40;SSE;16;89%

Puyallup;Rain;50;SSW;6;84%

Quillayute;Cloudy;49;SW;15;96%

Renton;Rain;48;SE;5;95%

Seattle;Showers;49;E;9;85%

Seattle Boeing;Rain;48;SSW;6;89%

Shelton;Showers;48;SSE;5;92%

Spokane;Showers;43;E;7;82%

Spokane Fairchild;Showers;40;S;15;98%

Spokane Felts;Showers;43;E;7;82%

Stampede Pass;Showers;32;Calm;0;92%

Tacoma;Rain;48;S;13;92%

Tacoma Narrows;Rain;48;S;13;92%

Vancouver;Rain;53;SSW;16;85%

Walla Walla;Cloudy;54;SSE;21;56%

Wenatchee;Cloudy;37;NW;4;95%

Whidbey Island;Cloudy;52;SSE;24;76%

Yakima;Rain;41;S;3;88%

