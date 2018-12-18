WA Current Conditions
WA Current Conditions as of 06:00 AM PST Tuesday, December 18, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Arlington;Cloudy;48;SSE;20;93%
Bellingham;Showers;50;SSE;17;76%
Bremerton;Rain;49;S;10;91%
Chehalis;Showers;48;S;8;100%
Deer Park;Rain;38;SE;12;92%
Eastsound;Showers;50;S;10;87%
Ellensburg;Showers;42;NE;5;85%
Ephrata;Cloudy;44;SSE;13;92%
Everett;Cloudy;49;SSE;13;93%
Fort Lewis;Showers;48;S;10;100%
Friday Harbor;Showers;48;SE;14;89%
Hoquiam;Cloudy;53;S;22;89%
Kelso-Longview;Showers;50;S;8;93%
Moses Lake;Cloudy;45;SSE;18;85%
Olympia;Showers;48;SSW;10;92%
Omak;Cloudy;43;S;10;92%
Pasco;Showers;50;SE;12;71%
Port Angeles;Rain;47;WSW;9;86%
Pullman;Showers;40;SSE;16;89%
Puyallup;Rain;50;SSW;6;84%
Quillayute;Cloudy;49;SW;15;96%
Renton;Rain;48;SE;5;95%
Seattle;Showers;49;E;9;85%
Seattle Boeing;Rain;48;SSW;6;89%
Shelton;Showers;48;SSE;5;92%
Spokane;Showers;43;E;7;82%
Spokane Fairchild;Showers;40;S;15;98%
Spokane Felts;Showers;43;E;7;82%
Stampede Pass;Showers;32;Calm;0;92%
Tacoma;Rain;48;S;13;92%
Tacoma Narrows;Rain;48;S;13;92%
Vancouver;Rain;53;SSW;16;85%
Walla Walla;Cloudy;54;SSE;21;56%
Wenatchee;Cloudy;37;NW;4;95%
Whidbey Island;Cloudy;52;SSE;24;76%
Yakima;Rain;41;S;3;88%
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather