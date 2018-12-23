WA Current Conditions

WA Current Conditions as of 05:00 AM PST Sunday, December 23, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Cloudy;42;SE;16;88%

Bellingham;Showers;46;SSE;18;70%

Bremerton;Rain;43;S;7;91%

Chehalis;Cloudy;45;S;9;100%

Deer Park;Flurries;30;Calm;0;95%

Eastsound;Rain;45;S;13;87%

Ellensburg;Cloudy;33;NE;3;84%

Ephrata;Cloudy;32;Calm;0;95%

Everett;Cloudy;43;SE;9;89%

Fort Lewis;Cloudy;45;S;8;100%

Friday Harbor;Showers;44;S;8;85%

Hoquiam;Cloudy;48;S;9;92%

Kelso-Longview;Cloudy;45;SE;8;93%

Moses Lake;Cloudy;32;Calm;0;95%

Olympia;Cloudy;43;SSW;10;92%

Omak;Cloudy;30;Calm;0;100%

Pasco;Showers;29;NW;5;96%

Port Angeles;Rain;43;W;12;88%

Pullman;Cloudy;32;SE;18;92%

Puyallup;Cloudy;45;S;7;89%

Quillayute;Showers;44;WSW;10;100%

Renton;Rain;43;E;5;85%

Seattle;Rain;44;SSE;7;84%

Seattle Boeing;Rain;44;S;7;85%

Shelton;Cloudy;40;NNW;6;89%

Spokane;Flurries;32;E;6;92%

Spokane Fairchild;Snow;31;SSE;7;98%

Spokane Felts;Flurries;32;E;6;92%

Stampede Pass;Flurries;25;Calm;0;88%

Tacoma;Showers;43;S;8;88%

Tacoma Narrows;Cloudy;43;S;8;88%

Vancouver;Cloudy;44;SE;5;88%

Walla Walla;Cloudy;48;S;18;53%

Wenatchee;Cloudy;29;Calm;0;92%

Whidbey Island;Cloudy;44;SE;10;89%

Yakima;Flurries;32;Calm;0;92%

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather