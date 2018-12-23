WA Current Conditions
WA Current Conditions as of 05:00 AM PST Sunday, December 23, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Arlington;Cloudy;42;SE;16;88%
Bellingham;Showers;46;SSE;18;70%
Bremerton;Rain;43;S;7;91%
Chehalis;Cloudy;45;S;9;100%
Deer Park;Flurries;30;Calm;0;95%
Eastsound;Rain;45;S;13;87%
Ellensburg;Cloudy;33;NE;3;84%
Ephrata;Cloudy;32;Calm;0;95%
Everett;Cloudy;43;SE;9;89%
Fort Lewis;Cloudy;45;S;8;100%
Friday Harbor;Showers;44;S;8;85%
Hoquiam;Cloudy;48;S;9;92%
Kelso-Longview;Cloudy;45;SE;8;93%
Moses Lake;Cloudy;32;Calm;0;95%
Olympia;Cloudy;43;SSW;10;92%
Omak;Cloudy;30;Calm;0;100%
Pasco;Showers;29;NW;5;96%
Port Angeles;Rain;43;W;12;88%
Pullman;Cloudy;32;SE;18;92%
Puyallup;Cloudy;45;S;7;89%
Quillayute;Showers;44;WSW;10;100%
Renton;Rain;43;E;5;85%
Seattle;Rain;44;SSE;7;84%
Seattle Boeing;Rain;44;S;7;85%
Shelton;Cloudy;40;NNW;6;89%
Spokane;Flurries;32;E;6;92%
Spokane Fairchild;Snow;31;SSE;7;98%
Spokane Felts;Flurries;32;E;6;92%
Stampede Pass;Flurries;25;Calm;0;88%
Tacoma;Showers;43;S;8;88%
Tacoma Narrows;Cloudy;43;S;8;88%
Vancouver;Cloudy;44;SE;5;88%
Walla Walla;Cloudy;48;S;18;53%
Wenatchee;Cloudy;29;Calm;0;92%
Whidbey Island;Cloudy;44;SE;10;89%
Yakima;Flurries;32;Calm;0;92%
_____
