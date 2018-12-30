WA Current Conditions

WA Current Conditions as of 12:00 AM PST Sunday, December 30, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Mostly cloudy;45;W;10;79%

Bellingham;Mostly cloudy;44;SSE;6;82%

Bremerton;Mostly cloudy;44;SSE;7;95%

Chehalis;Mostly cloudy;45;Calm;0;93%

Deer Park;Partly cloudy;39;WSW;17;92%

Eastsound;Cloudy;43;S;6;87%

Ellensburg;Mostly cloudy;42;WNW;29;64%

Ephrata;Clear;42;NE;9;67%

Everett;Mostly cloudy;44;W;9;91%

Fort Lewis;Clear;45;SW;9;94%

Friday Harbor;Partly cloudy;39;Calm;0;92%

Hoquiam;Mostly cloudy;48;W;18;86%

Kelso-Longview;Mostly cloudy;46;NW;7;90%

Moses Lake;Mostly cloudy;44;W;10;67%

Olympia;Mostly cloudy;46;W;17;73%

Omak;Clear;31;NNE;9;96%

Pasco;Mostly cloudy;53;SW;23;66%

Port Angeles;Rain;44;WSW;12;78%

Pullman;Showers;43;WSW;30;82%

Puyallup;Mostly cloudy;45;SW;8;89%

Quillayute;Mostly cloudy;41;WSW;7;100%

Renton;Showers;46;E;5;100%

Seattle;Cloudy;46;SSW;8;85%

Seattle Boeing;Showers;45;SSE;6;89%

Shelton;Mostly cloudy;44;WSW;14;85%

Spokane;Cloudy;45;WSW;16;79%

Spokane Fairchild;Mostly cloudy;40;SW;25;100%

Spokane Felts;Cloudy;45;WSW;16;79%

Stampede Pass;Snow;31;WSW;8;92%

Tacoma;Mostly cloudy;44;SSW;7;82%

Tacoma Narrows;Mostly cloudy;44;SSW;7;82%

Vancouver;Cloudy;49;N;6;89%

Walla Walla;Cloudy;50;S;21;65%

Wenatchee;Partly cloudy;43;WNW;18;60%

Whidbey Island;Mostly cloudy;49;W;23;70%

Yakima;Mostly clear;48;WNW;16;53%

_____

