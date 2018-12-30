WA Current Conditions
WA Current Conditions as of 12:00 AM PST Sunday, December 30, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Arlington;Mostly cloudy;45;W;10;79%
Bellingham;Mostly cloudy;44;SSE;6;82%
Bremerton;Mostly cloudy;44;SSE;7;95%
Chehalis;Mostly cloudy;45;Calm;0;93%
Deer Park;Partly cloudy;39;WSW;17;92%
Eastsound;Cloudy;43;S;6;87%
Ellensburg;Mostly cloudy;42;WNW;29;64%
Ephrata;Clear;42;NE;9;67%
Everett;Mostly cloudy;44;W;9;91%
Fort Lewis;Clear;45;SW;9;94%
Friday Harbor;Partly cloudy;39;Calm;0;92%
Hoquiam;Mostly cloudy;48;W;18;86%
Kelso-Longview;Mostly cloudy;46;NW;7;90%
Moses Lake;Mostly cloudy;44;W;10;67%
Olympia;Mostly cloudy;46;W;17;73%
Omak;Clear;31;NNE;9;96%
Pasco;Mostly cloudy;53;SW;23;66%
Port Angeles;Rain;44;WSW;12;78%
Pullman;Showers;43;WSW;30;82%
Puyallup;Mostly cloudy;45;SW;8;89%
Quillayute;Mostly cloudy;41;WSW;7;100%
Renton;Showers;46;E;5;100%
Seattle;Cloudy;46;SSW;8;85%
Seattle Boeing;Showers;45;SSE;6;89%
Shelton;Mostly cloudy;44;WSW;14;85%
Spokane;Cloudy;45;WSW;16;79%
Spokane Fairchild;Mostly cloudy;40;SW;25;100%
Spokane Felts;Cloudy;45;WSW;16;79%
Stampede Pass;Snow;31;WSW;8;92%
Tacoma;Mostly cloudy;44;SSW;7;82%
Tacoma Narrows;Mostly cloudy;44;SSW;7;82%
Vancouver;Cloudy;49;N;6;89%
Walla Walla;Cloudy;50;S;21;65%
Wenatchee;Partly cloudy;43;WNW;18;60%
Whidbey Island;Mostly cloudy;49;W;23;70%
Yakima;Mostly clear;48;WNW;16;53%
_____
