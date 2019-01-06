WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PST Saturday, January 5, 2019

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Showers;44;E;3;82%

Bellingham;Showers;44;N;9;78%

Bremerton;Showers;44;NNE;4;89%

Chehalis;Showers;45;N;7;100%

Deer Park;Cloudy;38;NNE;7;72%

Eastsound;Rain;46;N;7;81%

Ellensburg;Cloudy;35;N;5;81%

Ephrata;Cloudy;39;N;8;75%

Everett;Cloudy;44;ESE;5;92%

Fort Lewis;Showers;43;Calm;0;100%

Friday Harbor;Showers;46;Calm;0;79%

Hoquiam;Cloudy;45;ENE;10;92%

Kelso-Longview;Cloudy;45;SSE;14;89%

Moses Lake;Cloudy;36;NNW;5;81%

Olympia;Showers;43;N;6;96%

Omak;Cloudy;34;SE;5;100%

Pasco;Cloudy;38;Calm;0;82%

Port Angeles;Showers;40;Calm;0;92%

Pullman;Showers;39;E;17;66%

Puyallup;Cloudy;45;NE;3;85%

Quillayute;Showers;44;E;7;92%

Renton;Showers;47;W;7;76%

Seattle;Showers;46;ENE;5;83%

Seattle Boeing;Showers;47;N;3;83%

Shelton;Showers;44;N;6;88%

Spokane;Cloudy;38;E;8;75%

Spokane Fairchild;Cloudy;36;E;5;86%

Spokane Felts;Cloudy;38;E;8;75%

Stampede Pass;Cloudy;30;N;6;85%

Tacoma;Cloudy;44;N;3;88%

Tacoma Narrows;Cloudy;44;N;3;88%

Vancouver;Cloudy;47;SE;10;73%

Walla Walla;Mostly cloudy;56;SSE;25;27%

Wenatchee;Cloudy;34;Calm;0;88%

Whidbey Island;Showers;48;SE;3;73%

Yakima;Showers;35;W;6;81%

