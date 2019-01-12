WA Current Conditions
WA Current Conditions as of 12:00 AM PST Saturday, January 12, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Arlington;Cloudy;36;Calm;0;96%
Bellingham;Cloudy;36;Calm;0;89%
Bremerton;Mostly cloudy;42;ESE;3;85%
Chehalis;Fog;39;Calm;0;100%
Deer Park;Clear;29;N;6;92%
Eastsound;Cloudy;41;Calm;0;93%
Ellensburg;Mostly cloudy;30;Calm;0;88%
Ephrata;Mostly cloudy;33;NNE;8;91%
Everett;Cloudy;42;E;4;87%
Fort Lewis;Fog;36;Calm;0;100%
Friday Harbor;Cloudy;44;N;5;78%
Hoquiam;Mostly cloudy;45;ENE;8;89%
Kelso-Longview;Mostly cloudy;35;WNW;2;97%
Moses Lake;Mostly cloudy;31;N;6;92%
Olympia;Fog;35;Calm;0;100%
Omak;Fog;28;W;5;95%
Pasco;Fog;35;Calm;0;100%
Port Angeles;Mostly cloudy;37;SW;6;95%
Pullman;Clear;35;E;14;78%
Puyallup;Mostly cloudy;40;ESE;2;93%
Quillayute;Cloudy;43;ENE;7;85%
Renton;Mostly cloudy;48;NNW;6;67%
Seattle;Cloudy;44;N;3;78%
Seattle Boeing;Cloudy;42;Calm;0;88%
Shelton;Mostly cloudy;34;WNW;3;92%
Spokane;Cloudy;35;Calm;0;88%
Spokane Fairchild;Fog;32;ENE;13;100%
Spokane Felts;Cloudy;35;Calm;0;88%
Stampede Pass;Cloudy;30;N;6;92%
Tacoma;Mostly cloudy;40;Calm;0;96%
Tacoma Narrows;Mostly cloudy;40;Calm;0;96%
Vancouver;Mostly cloudy;35;Calm;0;88%
Walla Walla;Cloudy;36;SSW;7;89%
Wenatchee;Mostly cloudy;32;Calm;0;92%
Whidbey Island;Cloudy;46;ESE;14;73%
Yakima;Mostly cloudy;29;WNW;7;92%
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather