WA Current Conditions

WA Current Conditions as of 06:00 AM PST Monday, January 21, 2019

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Mostly cloudy;35;Calm;0;95%

Bellingham;Mostly cloudy;32;Calm;0;95%

Bremerton;Mostly cloudy;36;ENE;2;98%

Chehalis;Cloudy;36;SSW;5;100%

Deer Park;Fog;25;Calm;0;96%

Eastsound;Cloudy;41;Calm;0;93%

Ellensburg;Mostly clear;23;SE;5;80%

Ephrata;Clear;32;NW;12;69%

Everett;Mostly cloudy;36;N;3;100%

Fort Lewis;Fog;32;SE;3;95%

Friday Harbor;Clear;36;Calm;0;85%

Hoquiam;Mostly cloudy;36;NE;5;100%

Kelso-Longview;Cloudy;36;NNE;3;100%

Moses Lake;Clear;30;WNW;10;74%

Olympia;Cloudy;34;Calm;0;96%

Omak;Clear;29;N;8;81%

Pasco;Clear;29;SSW;1;96%

Port Angeles;Clear;34;SW;7;85%

Pullman;Mostly cloudy;28;W;9;100%

Puyallup;Showers;34;Calm;1;100%

Quillayute;Mostly cloudy;33;E;3;95%

Renton;Cloudy;38;S;5;89%

Seattle;Cloudy;38;ESE;3;93%

Seattle Boeing;Cloudy;36;SE;6;92%

Shelton;Cloudy;36;Calm;0;85%

Spokane;Clear;27;Calm;0;92%

Spokane Fairchild;Clear;24;SSW;7;100%

Spokane Felts;Clear;27;Calm;0;92%

Stampede Pass;Fog;28;WSW;5;88%

Tacoma;Fog;37;Calm;0;100%

Tacoma Narrows;Fog;37;Calm;0;100%

Vancouver;Cloudy;36;Calm;0;96%

Walla Walla;Mostly cloudy;35;S;8;88%

Wenatchee;Clear;26;WNW;8;84%

Whidbey Island;Partly cloudy;43;NNE;3;76%

Yakima;Mostly clear;26;W;6;88%

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather