WA Current Conditions

WA Current Conditions as of 04:00 AM PST Tuesday, January 22, 2019

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Showers;44;SE;15;67%

Bellingham;Cloudy;45;SE;12;60%

Bremerton;Showers;39;S;8;94%

Chehalis;Cloudy;43;S;9;87%

Deer Park;Mostly cloudy;27;Calm;0;88%

Eastsound;Cloudy;45;SSE;13;75%

Ellensburg;Flurries;31;E;3;75%

Ephrata;Flurries;30;N;8;85%

Everett;Showers;40;SE;9;89%

Fort Lewis;Cloudy;38;Calm;0;100%

Friday Harbor;Cloudy;43;E;9;76%

Hoquiam;Cloudy;42;ENE;8;91%

Kelso-Longview;Cloudy;42;SSE;8;88%

Moses Lake;Cloudy;31;S;3;88%

Olympia;Cloudy;39;SW;5;95%

Omak;Flurries;28;Calm;0;92%

Pasco;Cloudy;34;E;3;92%

Port Angeles;Cloudy;37;S;3;92%

Pullman;Mostly cloudy;30;SE;6;85%

Puyallup;Showers;39;SSE;4;92%

Quillayute;Cloudy;43;SSE;12;96%

Renton;Showers;40;SSE;5;76%

Seattle;Cloudy;42;E;8;73%

Seattle Boeing;Cloudy;40;SSE;9;76%

Shelton;Cloudy;37;Calm;0;88%

Spokane;Cloudy;29;NE;3;85%

Spokane Fairchild;Mostly cloudy;28;SSE;6;100%

Spokane Felts;Cloudy;29;NE;3;85%

Stampede Pass;Flurries;27;Calm;0;88%

Tacoma;Showers;41;SE;6;85%

Tacoma Narrows;Showers;41;SE;6;85%

Vancouver;Cloudy;42;SE;5;85%

Walla Walla;Mostly cloudy;39;S;10;64%

Wenatchee;Flurries;32;W;3;72%

Whidbey Island;Cloudy;47;SE;23;65%

Yakima;Flurries;30;W;3;81%

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather