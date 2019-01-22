WA Current Conditions
WA Current Conditions as of 04:00 AM PST Tuesday, January 22, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Arlington;Showers;44;SE;15;67%
Bellingham;Cloudy;45;SE;12;60%
Bremerton;Showers;39;S;8;94%
Chehalis;Cloudy;43;S;9;87%
Deer Park;Mostly cloudy;27;Calm;0;88%
Eastsound;Cloudy;45;SSE;13;75%
Ellensburg;Flurries;31;E;3;75%
Ephrata;Flurries;30;N;8;85%
Everett;Showers;40;SE;9;89%
Fort Lewis;Cloudy;38;Calm;0;100%
Friday Harbor;Cloudy;43;E;9;76%
Hoquiam;Cloudy;42;ENE;8;91%
Kelso-Longview;Cloudy;42;SSE;8;88%
Moses Lake;Cloudy;31;S;3;88%
Olympia;Cloudy;39;SW;5;95%
Omak;Flurries;28;Calm;0;92%
Pasco;Cloudy;34;E;3;92%
Port Angeles;Cloudy;37;S;3;92%
Pullman;Mostly cloudy;30;SE;6;85%
Puyallup;Showers;39;SSE;4;92%
Quillayute;Cloudy;43;SSE;12;96%
Renton;Showers;40;SSE;5;76%
Seattle;Cloudy;42;E;8;73%
Seattle Boeing;Cloudy;40;SSE;9;76%
Shelton;Cloudy;37;Calm;0;88%
Spokane;Cloudy;29;NE;3;85%
Spokane Fairchild;Mostly cloudy;28;SSE;6;100%
Spokane Felts;Cloudy;29;NE;3;85%
Stampede Pass;Flurries;27;Calm;0;88%
Tacoma;Showers;41;SE;6;85%
Tacoma Narrows;Showers;41;SE;6;85%
Vancouver;Cloudy;42;SE;5;85%
Walla Walla;Mostly cloudy;39;S;10;64%
Wenatchee;Flurries;32;W;3;72%
Whidbey Island;Cloudy;47;SE;23;65%
Yakima;Flurries;30;W;3;81%
