WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 AM PST Friday, March 1, 2019

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Mostly sunny;38;Calm;0;59%

Bellingham;Mostly cloudy;38;NNE;12;57%

Bremerton;Mostly cloudy;44;NNE;6;66%

Chehalis;Partly sunny;41;NNE;3;76%

Deer Park;Cloudy;14;Calm;0;91%

Eastsound;Partly sunny;39;N;3;66%

Ellensburg;Cloudy;18;Calm;0;84%

Ephrata;Cloudy;23;Calm;0;80%

Everett;Sunny;40;NW;4;68%

Fort Lewis;Sunny;42;N;7;66%

Friday Harbor;Mostly cloudy;40;N;7;57%

Hoquiam;Sunny;44;E;10;73%

Kelso-Longview;Partly sunny;40;Calm;0;85%

Moses Lake;Cloudy;22;Calm;0;81%

Olympia;Mostly cloudy;42;NNE;7;70%

Omak;Cloudy;27;Calm;0;74%

Pasco;Cloudy;18;NNE;5;80%

Port Angeles;Cloudy;37;WSW;3;69%

Pullman;Mostly cloudy;27;E;7;74%

Puyallup;Sunny;43;NNE;3;57%

Quillayute;Sunny;41;ENE;5;73%

Renton;Partly sunny;38;Calm;0;72%

Seattle;Mostly sunny;43;WSW;3;60%

Seattle Boeing;Mostly sunny;43;N;5;57%

Shelton;Sunny;44;N;6;62%

Spokane;Cloudy;18;Calm;0;96%

Spokane Fairchild;Cloudy;18;NNW;2;86%

Spokane Felts;Cloudy;18;Calm;0;96%

Stampede Pass;Partly sunny;26;N;3;68%

Tacoma;Mostly sunny;40;N;12;73%

Tacoma Narrows;Mostly sunny;40;N;12;73%

Vancouver;Sunny;39;S;3;75%

Walla Walla;Mostly cloudy;22;Calm;0;84%

Wenatchee;Cloudy;24;W;3;84%

Whidbey Island;Mostly cloudy;39;NNW;6;69%

Yakima;Mostly cloudy;20;WSW;6;84%

