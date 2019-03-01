WA Current Conditions
WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 AM PST Friday, March 1, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Arlington;Mostly sunny;38;Calm;0;59%
Bellingham;Mostly cloudy;38;NNE;12;57%
Bremerton;Mostly cloudy;44;NNE;6;66%
Chehalis;Partly sunny;41;NNE;3;76%
Deer Park;Cloudy;14;Calm;0;91%
Eastsound;Partly sunny;39;N;3;66%
Ellensburg;Cloudy;18;Calm;0;84%
Ephrata;Cloudy;23;Calm;0;80%
Everett;Sunny;40;NW;4;68%
Fort Lewis;Sunny;42;N;7;66%
Friday Harbor;Mostly cloudy;40;N;7;57%
Hoquiam;Sunny;44;E;10;73%
Kelso-Longview;Partly sunny;40;Calm;0;85%
Moses Lake;Cloudy;22;Calm;0;81%
Olympia;Mostly cloudy;42;NNE;7;70%
Omak;Cloudy;27;Calm;0;74%
Pasco;Cloudy;18;NNE;5;80%
Port Angeles;Cloudy;37;WSW;3;69%
Pullman;Mostly cloudy;27;E;7;74%
Puyallup;Sunny;43;NNE;3;57%
Quillayute;Sunny;41;ENE;5;73%
Renton;Partly sunny;38;Calm;0;72%
Seattle;Mostly sunny;43;WSW;3;60%
Seattle Boeing;Mostly sunny;43;N;5;57%
Shelton;Sunny;44;N;6;62%
Spokane;Cloudy;18;Calm;0;96%
Spokane Fairchild;Cloudy;18;NNW;2;86%
Spokane Felts;Cloudy;18;Calm;0;96%
Stampede Pass;Partly sunny;26;N;3;68%
Tacoma;Mostly sunny;40;N;12;73%
Tacoma Narrows;Mostly sunny;40;N;12;73%
Vancouver;Sunny;39;S;3;75%
Walla Walla;Mostly cloudy;22;Calm;0;84%
Wenatchee;Cloudy;24;W;3;84%
Whidbey Island;Mostly cloudy;39;NNW;6;69%
Yakima;Mostly cloudy;20;WSW;6;84%
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather