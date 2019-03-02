WA Current Conditions as of 02:00 PM PST Saturday, March 2, 2019

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Mostly sunny;47;NW;8;45%

Bellingham;Sunny;44;N;22;25%

Bremerton;Sunny;48;NE;11;52%

Chehalis;Sunny;51;N;9;49%

Deer Park;Sunny;22;NE;20;41%

Eastsound;Sunny;45;NNE;11;34%

Ellensburg;Mostly cloudy;28;WNW;3;71%

Ephrata;Cloudy;29;NNE;10;56%

Everett;Sunny;47;NW;9;56%

Fort Lewis;Sunny;48;NNW;7;52%

Friday Harbor;Sunny;47;N;17;30%

Hoquiam;Sunny;53;ENE;8;39%

Kelso-Longview;Sunny;51;WNW;7;51%

Moses Lake;Mostly cloudy;31;ENE;12;47%

Olympia;Sunny;49;NNE;15;44%

Omak;Partly sunny;35;N;15;51%

Pasco;Mostly cloudy;30;NNW;16;65%

Port Angeles;Sunny;43;N;3;43%

Pullman;Partly sunny;30;N;12;69%

Puyallup;Sunny;51;NNW;8;45%

Quillayute;Sunny;48;NE;16;42%

Renton;Sunny;49;NW;15;47%

Seattle;Sunny;48;N;10;53%

Seattle Boeing;Sunny;50;NE;8;34%

Shelton;Sunny;50;NNE;9;39%

Spokane;Sunny;26;ENE;17;46%

Spokane Fairchild;Sunny;22;NE;16;53%

Spokane Felts;Sunny;26;ENE;17;46%

Stampede Pass;Partly sunny;32;N;5;63%

Tacoma;Sunny;45;N;15;53%

Tacoma Narrows;Sunny;45;N;15;53%

Vancouver;Sunny;47;E;16;42%

Walla Walla;Mostly cloudy;23;W;8;80%

Wenatchee;Mostly cloudy;26;Calm;0;84%

Whidbey Island;Sunny;50;NNW;13;36%

Yakima;Partly sunny;30;N;10;65%

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather