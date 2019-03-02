WA Current Conditions
WA Current Conditions as of 02:00 PM PST Saturday, March 2, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Arlington;Mostly sunny;47;NW;8;45%
Bellingham;Sunny;44;N;22;25%
Bremerton;Sunny;48;NE;11;52%
Chehalis;Sunny;51;N;9;49%
Deer Park;Sunny;22;NE;20;41%
Eastsound;Sunny;45;NNE;11;34%
Ellensburg;Mostly cloudy;28;WNW;3;71%
Ephrata;Cloudy;29;NNE;10;56%
Everett;Sunny;47;NW;9;56%
Fort Lewis;Sunny;48;NNW;7;52%
Friday Harbor;Sunny;47;N;17;30%
Hoquiam;Sunny;53;ENE;8;39%
Kelso-Longview;Sunny;51;WNW;7;51%
Moses Lake;Mostly cloudy;31;ENE;12;47%
Olympia;Sunny;49;NNE;15;44%
Omak;Partly sunny;35;N;15;51%
Pasco;Mostly cloudy;30;NNW;16;65%
Port Angeles;Sunny;43;N;3;43%
Pullman;Partly sunny;30;N;12;69%
Puyallup;Sunny;51;NNW;8;45%
Quillayute;Sunny;48;NE;16;42%
Renton;Sunny;49;NW;15;47%
Seattle;Sunny;48;N;10;53%
Seattle Boeing;Sunny;50;NE;8;34%
Shelton;Sunny;50;NNE;9;39%
Spokane;Sunny;26;ENE;17;46%
Spokane Fairchild;Sunny;22;NE;16;53%
Spokane Felts;Sunny;26;ENE;17;46%
Stampede Pass;Partly sunny;32;N;5;63%
Tacoma;Sunny;45;N;15;53%
Tacoma Narrows;Sunny;45;N;15;53%
Vancouver;Sunny;47;E;16;42%
Walla Walla;Mostly cloudy;23;W;8;80%
Wenatchee;Mostly cloudy;26;Calm;0;84%
Whidbey Island;Sunny;50;NNW;13;36%
Yakima;Partly sunny;30;N;10;65%
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather