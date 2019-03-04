WA Current Conditions as of 10:00 PM PST Sunday, March 3, 2019

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Clear;31;N;3;66%

Bellingham;Clear;36;NNE;12;32%

Bremerton;Clear;33;NE;6;52%

Chehalis;Clear;35;N;4;45%

Deer Park;Clear;11;NNE;9;42%

Eastsound;Clear;38;N;8;35%

Ellensburg;Clear;13;NW;5;58%

Ephrata;Clear;17;NW;12;42%

Everett;Clear;30;ENE;6;60%

Fort Lewis;Clear;35;N;6;42%

Friday Harbor;Clear;37;N;5;33%

Hoquiam;Clear;41;NE;13;41%

Kelso-Longview;Clear;35;ESE;8;33%

Moses Lake;Clear;8;N;8;60%

Olympia;Clear;33;N;7;47%

Omak;Clear;17;NW;3;64%

Pasco;Clear;9;Calm;0;79%

Port Angeles;Clear;30;SE;3;78%

Pullman;Clear;0;Calm;0;79%

Puyallup;Clear;31;ENE;5;49%

Quillayute;Clear;35;NE;7;53%

Renton;Clear;36;N;3;32%

Seattle;Clear;34;NNE;6;43%

Seattle Boeing;Clear;35;Calm;0;32%

Shelton;Clear;37;NE;5;49%

Spokane;Clear;16;Calm;0;53%

Spokane Fairchild;Clear;12;NNE;8;42%

Spokane Felts;Clear;16;Calm;0;53%

Stampede Pass;Clear;8;N;3;69%

Tacoma;Clear;35;NNE;7;38%

Tacoma Narrows;Clear;35;NNE;7;38%

Vancouver;Clear;30;E;14;36%

Walla Walla;Clear;20;S;5;81%

Wenatchee;Clear;13;N;3;53%

Whidbey Island;Clear;35;SSE;3;41%

Yakima;Clear;19;W;3;51%

_____

