WA Current Conditions

WA Current Conditions as of 12:00 AM PST Friday, March 8, 2019

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Snow;32;S;5;93%

Bellingham;Mostly cloudy;38;E;5;79%

Bremerton;Mostly cloudy;33;SSW;4;99%

Chehalis;Mostly cloudy;30;SW;2;99%

Deer Park;Partly cloudy;19;Calm;1;90%

Eastsound;Cloudy;38;S;6;87%

Ellensburg;Fog;28;NNE;3;88%

Ephrata;Partly cloudy;21;N;8;84%

Everett;Showers;34;S;3;93%

Fort Lewis;Partly cloudy;29;ESE;5;100%

Friday Harbor;Mostly clear;34;Calm;0;81%

Hoquiam;Mostly cloudy;34;ENE;5;96%

Kelso-Longview;Mostly cloudy;30;SE;1;93%

Moses Lake;Partly cloudy;20;NW;3;84%

Olympia;Cloudy;31;WSW;7;96%

Omak;Mostly cloudy;23;N;3;77%

Pasco;Mostly cloudy;29;Calm;0;85%

Port Angeles;Mostly clear;32;WSW;6;88%

Pullman;Mostly cloudy;20;Calm;0;77%

Puyallup;Mostly clear;34;S;3;88%

Quillayute;Snow;32;E;4;99%

Renton;Cloudy;37;ESE;5;85%

Seattle;Cloudy;37;SSE;6;85%

Seattle Boeing;Mostly cloudy;39;S;3;79%

Shelton;Mostly cloudy;30;Calm;0;88%

Spokane;Partly cloudy;26;NE;3;84%

Spokane Fairchild;Partly cloudy;22;Calm;0;100%

Spokane Felts;Partly cloudy;26;NE;3;84%

Stampede Pass;Cloudy;27;N;2;90%

Tacoma;Mostly cloudy;36;S;7;89%

Tacoma Narrows;Mostly cloudy;36;S;7;89%

Vancouver;Mostly cloudy;38;E;3;85%

Walla Walla;Flurries;36;SSW;6;59%

Wenatchee;Mostly cloudy;25;Calm;0;84%

Whidbey Island;Mostly cloudy;35;SE;7;81%

Yakima;Fog;23;S;5;92%

