WA Current Conditions
WA Current Conditions as of 12:00 AM PDT Wednesday, March 27, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Arlington;Clear;41;N;3;82%
Bellingham;Clear;42;N;6;78%
Bremerton;Mostly clear;45;NE;4;76%
Chehalis;Mostly cloudy;45;N;6;70%
Deer Park;Mostly clear;29;E;3;78%
Eastsound;Clear;48;Calm;0;70%
Ellensburg;Mostly clear;38;Calm;0;72%
Ephrata;Partly cloudy;45;NNW;5;51%
Everett;Clear;42;N;4;85%
Fort Lewis;Mostly cloudy;40;Calm;0;99%
Friday Harbor;Clear;40;Calm;0;85%
Hoquiam;Mostly clear;47;NNE;6;70%
Kelso-Longview;Clear;50;N;6;63%
Moses Lake;Mostly cloudy;45;N;7;60%
Olympia;Mostly cloudy;43;NNE;3;76%
Omak;Clear;41;W;8;48%
Pasco;Cloudy;40;Calm;0;82%
Port Angeles;Clear;39;Calm;0;85%
Pullman;Mostly cloudy;42;E;8;72%
Puyallup;Mostly cloudy;44;NNE;4;72%
Quillayute;Clear;37;NNE;3;95%
Renton;Mostly cloudy;49;WNW;8;56%
Seattle;Partly cloudy;47;NNW;4;71%
Seattle Boeing;Partly cloudy;49;Calm;0;54%
Shelton;Mostly clear;44;N;3;76%
Spokane;Mostly cloudy;40;NNE;5;67%
Spokane Fairchild;Mostly cloudy;40;Calm;0;61%
Spokane Felts;Mostly cloudy;40;NNE;5;67%
Stampede Pass;Mostly cloudy;33;Calm;0;69%
Tacoma;Mostly cloudy;47;NNE;12;63%
Tacoma Narrows;Mostly cloudy;47;NNE;12;63%
Vancouver;Clear;43;Calm;0;70%
Walla Walla;Cloudy;46;ESE;3;62%
Wenatchee;Mostly clear;43;WNW;8;57%
Whidbey Island;Mostly clear;46;Calm;0;67%
Yakima;Clear;39;WSW;3;75%
_____
