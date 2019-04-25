WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PDT Wednesday, April 24, 2019

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Clear;45;NNW;6;68%

Bellingham;Clear;44;Calm;0;73%

Bremerton;Clear;47;NNE;7;74%

Chehalis;Clear;46;Calm;0;81%

Deer Park;Clear;43;Calm;0;60%

Eastsound;Clear;43;Calm;0;87%

Ellensburg;Clear;51;NW;18;50%

Ephrata;Clear;54;NW;13;23%

Everett;Clear;44;NNW;5;86%

Fort Lewis;Clear;53;N;8;62%

Friday Harbor;Clear;42;Calm;0;78%

Hoquiam;Clear;48;Calm;0;76%

Kelso-Longview;Mostly clear;52;N;3;56%

Moses Lake;Clear;61;SSW;7;34%

Olympia;Showers;49;NNE;7;64%

Omak;Clear;51;NW;8;39%

Pasco;Clear;59;Calm;0;38%

Port Angeles;Clear;43;Calm;0;85%

Pullman;Clear;46;Calm;0;60%

Puyallup;Clear;47;NNE;5;73%

Quillayute;Mostly clear;44;N;7;85%

Renton;Cloudy;51;WNW;5;65%

Seattle;Showers;49;NNW;6;66%

Seattle Boeing;Showers;53;N;3;48%

Shelton;Clear;50;N;3;68%

Spokane;Clear;53;WNW;5;32%

Spokane Fairchild;Clear;46;WSW;7;52%

Spokane Felts;Clear;53;WNW;5;32%

Stampede Pass;Clear;37;WSW;5;81%

Tacoma;Clear;51;NNE;7;60%

Tacoma Narrows;Clear;51;NNE;7;60%

Vancouver;Clear;57;NNW;7;43%

Walla Walla;Clear;53;ESE;9;56%

Wenatchee;Clear;55;W;13;32%

Whidbey Island;Mostly clear;47;Calm;0;73%

Yakima;Clear;53;W;5;37%

_____

