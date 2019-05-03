WA Current Conditions
WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PDT Thursday, May 2, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Arlington;Mostly cloudy;48;NW;3;76%
Bellingham;Mostly cloudy;53;S;6;63%
Bremerton;Mostly cloudy;49;SW;7;82%
Chehalis;Partly cloudy;47;N;3;81%
Deer Park;Partly cloudy;50;S;7;49%
Eastsound;Cloudy;52;S;9;71%
Ellensburg;Clear;48;NW;16;56%
Ephrata;Clear;54;WSW;8;33%
Everett;Mostly cloudy;49;NNW;7;82%
Fort Lewis;Mostly cloudy;50;N;6;75%
Friday Harbor;Mostly clear;50;SW;9;68%
Hoquiam;Mostly cloudy;49;NW;5;89%
Kelso-Longview;Clear;50;Calm;0;68%
Moses Lake;Clear;58;SW;3;43%
Olympia;Clear;46;Calm;0;76%
Omak;Clear;52;SW;6;42%
Pasco;Clear;56;Calm;0;45%
Port Angeles;Cloudy;49;WNW;8;83%
Pullman;Clear;46;Calm;0;49%
Puyallup;Mostly cloudy;49;WSW;5;80%
Quillayute;Mostly cloudy;48;WSW;5;92%
Renton;Mostly cloudy;56;SW;3;57%
Seattle;Cloudy;51;WNW;6;71%
Seattle Boeing;Mostly cloudy;55;W;7;58%
Shelton;Clear;47;WSW;9;73%
Spokane;Clear;53;W;6;41%
Spokane Fairchild;Clear;49;WSW;13;48%
Spokane Felts;Clear;53;W;6;41%
Stampede Pass;Mostly cloudy;37;N;7;81%
Tacoma;Partly cloudy;49;WSW;5;70%
Tacoma Narrows;Clear;49;WSW;5;70%
Vancouver;Clear;53;N;6;58%
Walla Walla;Clear;53;SE;9;44%
Wenatchee;Clear;52;WNW;15;39%
Whidbey Island;Mostly cloudy;52;SSW;7;71%
Yakima;Clear;56;NW;18;41%
_____
