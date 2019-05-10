WA Current Conditions

WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PDT Thursday, May 9, 2019

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Mostly cloudy;63;Calm;0;46%

Bellingham;Clear;61;Calm;0;64%

Bremerton;Mostly cloudy;59;N;5;60%

Chehalis;Partly cloudy;57;Calm;0;76%

Deer Park;Clear;51;Calm;0;56%

Eastsound;Clear;55;Calm;0;66%

Ellensburg;Clear;56;NE;8;45%

Ephrata;Partly cloudy;55;SW;9;44%

Everett;Mostly cloudy;62;N;4;63%

Fort Lewis;Mostly cloudy;67;Calm;0;45%

Friday Harbor;Clear;54;Calm;0;66%

Hoquiam;Clear;66;N;3;58%

Kelso-Longview;Mostly clear;70;SE;5;42%

Moses Lake;Clear;70;WSW;8;24%

Olympia;Clear;63;Calm;0;49%

Omak;Mostly clear;64;WNW;13;36%

Pasco;Clear;58;N;3;66%

Port Angeles;Clear;61;SW;8;45%

Pullman;Clear;54;Calm;0;38%

Puyallup;Mostly cloudy;61;NNE;4;56%

Quillayute;Mostly cloudy;67;N;9;37%

Renton;Mostly cloudy;69;Calm;0;41%

Seattle;Mostly cloudy;64;NNE;4;52%

Seattle Boeing;Mostly cloudy;68;Calm;0;37%

Shelton;Clear;60;W;3;57%

Spokane;Clear;55;ENE;5;48%

Spokane Fairchild;Clear;58;SW;6;38%

Spokane Felts;Clear;55;ENE;5;48%

Stampede Pass;Clear;57;Calm;0;47%

Tacoma;Mostly cloudy;69;NE;3;31%

Tacoma Narrows;Mostly cloudy;69;NE;3;31%

Vancouver;Partly cloudy;67;ENE;3;35%

Walla Walla;Clear;53;ENE;10;52%

Wenatchee;Clear;63;Calm;9;31%

Whidbey Island;Partly cloudy;58;W;3;61%

Yakima;Clear;60;N;3;43%

_____

