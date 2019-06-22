WA Current Conditions
WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PDT Friday, June 21, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Arlington;Clear;62;S;6;69%
Bellingham;Clear;62;SSE;12;69%
Bremerton;Clear;57;SW;8;85%
Chehalis;Mostly cloudy;57;Calm;0;82%
Deer Park;Mostly cloudy;59;SSW;6;55%
Eastsound;Cloudy;61;S;13;72%
Ellensburg;Clear;59;WNW;17;55%
Ephrata;Clear;60;SW;5;57%
Everett;Clear;57;S;7;91%
Fort Lewis;Clear;58;SSW;7;91%
Friday Harbor;Mostly cloudy;58;SSW;8;71%
Hoquiam;Cloudy;55;WNW;10;89%
Kelso-Longview;Mostly cloudy;58;NW;5;77%
Moses Lake;Clear;67;S;9;44%
Olympia;Clear;55;SSW;9;77%
Omak;Mostly cloudy;68;S;12;43%
Pasco;Clear;66;SE;10;46%
Port Angeles;Mostly cloudy;51;W;8;92%
Pullman;Clear;49;Calm;0;77%
Puyallup;Mostly clear;59;W;6;78%
Quillayute;Cloudy;52;SSW;5;96%
Renton;Clear;63;S;6;64%
Seattle;Clear;60;SSW;7;75%
Seattle Boeing;Clear;62;Calm;0;64%
Shelton;Mostly cloudy;56;WSW;16;77%
Spokane;Cloudy;62;SW;5;51%
Spokane Fairchild;Mostly cloudy;55;SSW;8;66%
Spokane Felts;Cloudy;62;SW;5;51%
Stampede Pass;Mostly cloudy;47;N;6;86%
Tacoma;Clear;56;WSW;7;77%
Tacoma Narrows;Clear;56;WSW;7;77%
Vancouver;Clear;61;N;7;64%
Walla Walla;Clear;57;E;9;63%
Wenatchee;Clear;65;WNW;10;46%
Whidbey Island;Mostly cloudy;57;SSW;3;77%
Yakima;Clear;66;NW;14;42%
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather