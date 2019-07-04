WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PDT Wednesday, July 3, 2019

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Mostly cloudy;60;NW;6;80%

Bellingham;Cloudy;61;S;8;75%

Bremerton;Mostly clear;63;NNW;5;81%

Chehalis;Mostly cloudy;63;Calm;0;77%

Deer Park;Clear;57;WNW;6;86%

Eastsound;Cloudy;61;S;13;77%

Ellensburg;Clear;63;NW;26;55%

Ephrata;Clear;69;S;7;50%

Everett;Mostly cloudy;62;NNW;6;86%

Fort Lewis;Cloudy;64;W;8;89%

Friday Harbor;Cloudy;59;SW;9;74%

Hoquiam;Mostly clear;55;NNW;3;93%

Kelso-Longview;Mostly cloudy;64;N;3;72%

Moses Lake;Clear;72;SSE;8;45%

Olympia;Mostly cloudy;63;Calm;0;69%

Omak;Mostly cloudy;71;S;8;43%

Pasco;Clear;74;SSW;5;36%

Port Angeles;Cloudy;55;W;9;86%

Pullman;Clear;57;Calm;0;68%

Puyallup;Mostly cloudy;66;W;3;76%

Quillayute;Mostly cloudy;56;W;5;89%

Renton;Mostly clear;64;Calm;0;77%

Seattle;Partly cloudy;64;N;3;80%

Seattle Boeing;Mostly clear;65;Calm;0;67%

Shelton;Mostly cloudy;62;WSW;9;72%

Spokane;Clear;64;Calm;0;55%

Spokane Fairchild;Clear;63;WSW;3;55%

Spokane Felts;Clear;64;Calm;0;55%

Stampede Pass;Fog;50;N;5;89%

Tacoma;Partly cloudy;62;W;3;74%

Tacoma Narrows;Clear;62;W;3;74%

Vancouver;Cloudy;67;NNW;5;58%

Walla Walla;Clear;66;E;8;52%

Wenatchee;Clear;70;NW;6;40%

Whidbey Island;Cloudy;58;SW;9;77%

Yakima;Clear;69;NW;13;41%

