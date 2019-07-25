WA Current Conditions

WA Current Conditions as of 12:00 AM PDT Thursday, July 25, 2019

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Clear;60;NW;6;72%

Bellingham;Clear;58;Calm;0;77%

Bremerton;Clear;62;NNE;3;73%

Chehalis;Clear;61;Calm;0;82%

Deer Park;Clear;52;Calm;0;68%

Eastsound;Clear;59;Calm;0;71%

Ellensburg;Clear;63;NW;12;49%

Ephrata;Clear;66;E;6;41%

Everett;Clear;60;NW;5;82%

Fort Lewis;Clear;67;Calm;0;61%

Friday Harbor;Clear;56;Calm;0;77%

Hoquiam;Clear;60;W;5;86%

Kelso-Longview;Clear;66;NNW;3;69%

Moses Lake;Clear;71;Calm;0;43%

Olympia;Clear;62;Calm;0;61%

Omak;Clear;66;NW;10;36%

Pasco;Clear;61;Calm;0;69%

Port Angeles;Clear;56;WSW;5;86%

Pullman;Clear;51;Calm;0;60%

Puyallup;Clear;63;NNE;3;66%

Quillayute;Clear;56;Calm;0;89%

Renton;Clear;67;N;5;62%

Seattle;Clear;64;N;4;65%

Seattle Boeing;Clear;67;Calm;0;50%

Shelton;Clear;58;WSW;6;77%

Spokane;Mostly clear;60;N;3;57%

Spokane Fairchild;Mostly cloudy;58;SW;8;49%

Spokane Felts;Mostly clear;60;N;3;57%

Stampede Pass;Clear;49;SW;3;83%

Tacoma;Clear;65;NE;6;54%

Tacoma Narrows;Clear;65;NE;6;54%

Vancouver;Clear;69;NW;5;58%

Walla Walla;Clear;64;E;10;36%

Wenatchee;Clear;65;N;6;41%

Whidbey Island;Partly cloudy;59;WSW;6;74%

Yakima;Clear;61;WSW;5;57%

_____

