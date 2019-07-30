WA Current Conditions
WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PDT Monday, July 29, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Arlington;Clear;61;NW;5;77%
Bellingham;Clear;67;S;12;62%
Bremerton;Clear;67;SW;8;68%
Chehalis;Mostly cloudy;59;Calm;0;82%
Deer Park;Partly cloudy;63;NW;3;46%
Eastsound;Clear;63;S;10;72%
Ellensburg;Clear;72;NW;24;43%
Ephrata;Clear;71;SW;7;38%
Everett;Clear;64;NNW;9;75%
Fort Lewis;Clear;64;S;7;82%
Friday Harbor;Clear;60;WSW;13;69%
Hoquiam;Mostly cloudy;61;NW;9;77%
Kelso-Longview;Mostly cloudy;63;N;5;72%
Moses Lake;Clear;81;SW;6;27%
Olympia;Clear;59;SSW;9;74%
Omak;Clear;81;S;9;22%
Pasco;Clear;74;Calm;0;44%
Port Angeles;Clear;57;W;14;86%
Pullman;Clear;63;Calm;0;42%
Puyallup;Partly cloudy;67;WSW;6;70%
Quillayute;Mostly cloudy;59;W;3;80%
Renton;Clear;71;Calm;0;54%
Seattle;Clear;67;WNW;7;67%
Seattle Boeing;Clear;68;W;5;58%
Shelton;Clear;60;WSW;14;74%
Spokane;Mostly clear;72;NE;6;30%
Spokane Fairchild;Clear;71;W;9;28%
Spokane Felts;Mostly clear;72;NE;6;30%
Stampede Pass;Clear;55;N;3;77%
Tacoma;Clear;61;WSW;7;75%
Tacoma Narrows;Clear;61;WSW;7;75%
Vancouver;Clear;67;NNW;10;60%
Walla Walla;Clear;74;E;7;31%
Wenatchee;Clear;79;WNW;9;23%
Whidbey Island;Mostly cloudy;61;SW;9;72%
Yakima;Clear;76;NNW;7;41%
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather