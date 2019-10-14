WA Current Conditions
WA Current Conditions as of 12:00 AM PDT Monday, October 14, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Arlington;Mostly cloudy;39;NNW;3;100%
Bellingham;Mostly clear;46;Calm;0;79%
Bremerton;Clear;45;S;2;94%
Chehalis;Clear;41;Calm;0;100%
Deer Park;Mostly cloudy;39;Calm;0;85%
Eastsound;Clear;45;Calm;0;93%
Ellensburg;Clear;46;NW;12;65%
Ephrata;Mostly clear;47;Calm;0;55%
Everett;Partly cloudy;45;NNW;2;94%
Fort Lewis;Partly cloudy;45;SE;3;100%
Friday Harbor;Clear;44;Calm;0;92%
Hoquiam;Partly cloudy;45;NW;3;96%
Kelso-Longview;Clear;46;Calm;0;88%
Moses Lake;Mostly cloudy;38;N;7;75%
Olympia;Clear;41;Calm;0;95%
Omak;Mostly clear;40;NW;6;73%
Pasco;Cloudy;47;SE;3;65%
Port Angeles;Clear;44;W;5;95%
Pullman;Mostly cloudy;40;Calm;0;73%
Puyallup;Cloudy;49;SSW;2;91%
Quillayute;Partly cloudy;37;Calm;0;95%
Renton;Mostly cloudy;49;SSE;5;83%
Seattle;Partly cloudy;52;SE;2;74%
Seattle Boeing;Mostly cloudy;49;SSE;7;83%
Shelton;Clear;46;W;6;88%
Spokane;Cloudy;44;Calm;0;82%
Spokane Fairchild;Cloudy;43;Calm;0;93%
Spokane Felts;Cloudy;44;Calm;0;82%
Stampede Pass;Fog;37;N;5;92%
Tacoma;Mostly cloudy;48;SW;3;89%
Tacoma Narrows;Mostly cloudy;48;SW;3;89%
Vancouver;Mostly clear;51;Calm;0;73%
Walla Walla;Cloudy;50;Calm;0;63%
Wenatchee;Clear;47;NW;10;55%
Whidbey Island;Mostly clear;43;SSE;5;82%
Yakima;Mostly clear;45;W;5;65%
_____
