WA Current Conditions
WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PST Saturday, November 23, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Arlington;Showers;52;S;24;76%
Bellingham;Cloudy;53;SSE;26;68%
Bremerton;Cloudy;48;S;13;96%
Chehalis;Cloudy;48;S;9;76%
Deer Park;Partly cloudy;28;Calm;0;92%
Eastsound;Cloudy;52;SSW;12;87%
Ellensburg;Partly cloudy;42;NW;6;72%
Ephrata;Fog;29;ESE;3;96%
Everett;Showers;51;S;14;91%
Fort Lewis;Cloudy;51;SSE;12;96%
Friday Harbor;Cloudy;49;SSE;12;89%
Hoquiam;Rain;50;S;15;98%
Kelso-Longview;Cloudy;46;SE;9;79%
Moses Lake;Fog;31;SSE;8;85%
Olympia;Cloudy;48;SSW;10;73%
Omak;Mostly cloudy;35;SSW;16;78%
Pasco;Fog;33;SE;5;91%
Port Angeles;Showers;55;WSW;18;68%
Pullman;Mostly cloudy;35;Calm;0;78%
Puyallup;Cloudy;51;S;10;80%
Quillayute;Cloudy;52;W;10;96%
Renton;Cloudy;53;SSE;9;66%
Seattle;Cloudy;51;S;14;77%
Seattle Boeing;Cloudy;53;S;16;68%
Shelton;Showers;50;SSW;9;92%
Spokane;Cloudy;39;N;3;69%
Spokane Fairchild;Cloudy;31;SSE;6;100%
Spokane Felts;Cloudy;39;N;3;69%
Stampede Pass;Cloudy;38;N;6;92%
Tacoma;Cloudy;51;S;16;71%
Tacoma Narrows;Cloudy;51;S;16;71%
Vancouver;Cloudy;44;ESE;6;82%
Walla Walla;Clear;45;S;12;57%
Wenatchee;Fog;30;ESE;9;92%
Whidbey Island;Cloudy;54;SSE;26;71%
Yakima;Mostly clear;24;Calm;0;84%
