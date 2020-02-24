WA Current Conditions
WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PST Sunday, February 23, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Arlington;Mostly cloudy;45;WSW;13;70%
Bellingham;Mostly cloudy;44;SSE;5;82%
Bremerton;Clear;42;SW;17;82%
Chehalis;Showers;41;SSW;7;93%
Deer Park;Mostly cloudy;36;SW;9;67%
Eastsound;Cloudy;45;S;8;75%
Ellensburg;Mostly cloudy;35;W;7;78%
Ephrata;Clear;36;SSE;8;64%
Everett;Mostly cloudy;43;SW;12;86%
Fort Lewis;Mostly cloudy;40;S;16;99%
Friday Harbor;Mostly clear;44;WSW;9;78%
Hoquiam;Cloudy;43;WNW;18;70%
Kelso-Longview;Cloudy;41;S;7;86%
Moses Lake;Clear;43;WSW;16;53%
Olympia;Cloudy;40;SW;14;89%
Omak;Clear;38;S;10;64%
Pasco;Clear;46;WSW;16;45%
Port Angeles;Mostly cloudy;42;W;21;76%
Pullman;Clear;34;WSW;26;72%
Puyallup;Cloudy;43;SSW;15;86%
Quillayute;Cloudy;42;W;12;72%
Renton;Cloudy;44;S;17;70%
Seattle;Mostly cloudy;44;SSW;17;76%
Seattle Boeing;Cloudy;44;SSW;12;70%
Shelton;Cloudy;39;WSW;22;88%
Spokane;Mostly cloudy;38;SW;9;62%
Spokane Fairchild;Partly cloudy;33;SSW;17;82%
Spokane Felts;Mostly cloudy;38;SW;9;62%
Stampede Pass;Flurries;29;W;13;88%
Tacoma;Mostly cloudy;40;SW;21;79%
Tacoma Narrows;Mostly clear;40;SW;21;79%
Vancouver;Cloudy;44;WSW;8;68%
Walla Walla;Clear;39;S;16;64%
Wenatchee;Partly cloudy;39;NW;12;61%
Whidbey Island;Mostly cloudy;48;W;33;67%
Yakima;Mostly clear;36;Calm;0;61%
_____
