WA Current Conditions
WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PDT Saturday, March 14, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Arlington;Clear;31;Calm;0;72%
Bellingham;Clear;31;NE;31;33%
Bremerton;Clear;36;NNE;11;62%
Chehalis;Mostly clear;32;N;5;86%
Deer Park;Mostly clear;19;NNE;14;59%
Eastsound;Cloudy;34;NNE;10;37%
Ellensburg;Clear;27;ENE;5;66%
Ephrata;Clear;25;N;13;68%
Everett;Clear;34;N;8;76%
Fort Lewis;Clear;36;NNW;12;67%
Friday Harbor;Mostly cloudy;34;NNE;20;40%
Hoquiam;Clear;40;E;14;48%
Kelso-Longview;Clear;37;ESE;5;61%
Moses Lake;Mostly cloudy;29;N;13;66%
Olympia;Clear;34;NNE;8;58%
Omak;Clear;26;NNW;16;50%
Pasco;Cloudy;32;N;14;63%
Port Angeles;Cloudy;34;NE;6;51%
Pullman;Cloudy;26;WNW;8;92%
Puyallup;Clear;36;NNE;8;57%
Quillayute;Mostly clear;34;ENE;17;45%
Renton;Clear;37;Calm;0;52%
Seattle;Clear;37;N;8;61%
Seattle Boeing;Clear;37;Calm;0;54%
Shelton;Partly cloudy;37;N;7;48%
Spokane;Mostly clear;21;Calm;0;70%
Spokane Fairchild;Cloudy;20;NNE;14;66%
Spokane Felts;Mostly clear;21;Calm;0;70%
Stampede Pass;Mostly cloudy;17;N;3;76%
Tacoma;Clear;35;NNE;15;53%
Tacoma Narrows;Clear;35;NNE;15;53%
Vancouver;Mostly cloudy;36;E;12;59%
Walla Walla;Flurries;30;Calm;0;81%
Wenatchee;Mostly cloudy;30;N;3;48%
Whidbey Island;Mostly cloudy;36;N;6;40%
Yakima;Cloudy;32;Calm;0;53%
