WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PDT Sunday, April 5, 2020

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Mostly cloudy;46;NW;9;65%

Bellingham;Clear;41;N;3;59%

Bremerton;Mostly cloudy;45;N;2;68%

Chehalis;Clear;46;NNW;9;70%

Deer Park;Cloudy;36;Calm;0;85%

Eastsound;Clear;39;Calm;0;86%

Ellensburg;Mostly clear;35;NNE;5;75%

Ephrata;Clear;43;WNW;5;60%

Everett;Mostly cloudy;47;NNW;2;70%

Fort Lewis;Clear;47;N;6;72%

Friday Harbor;Clear;39;NW;3;75%

Hoquiam;Mostly cloudy;48;N;5;76%

Kelso-Longview;Clear;50;N;3;65%

Moses Lake;Partly cloudy;47;WNW;6;53%

Olympia;Clear;44;N;3;65%

Omak;Mostly cloudy;47;WSW;5;51%

Pasco;Mostly cloudy;46;Calm;0;70%

Port Angeles;Clear;43;SW;3;73%

Pullman;Showers;42;E;3;88%

Puyallup;Cloudy;45;NNW;2;73%

Quillayute;Clear;42;N;9;76%

Renton;Cloudy;47;NNW;9;65%

Seattle;Cloudy;46;N;2;64%

Seattle Boeing;Cloudy;48;N;5;56%

Shelton;Mostly cloudy;44;N;5;67%

Spokane;Cloudy;41;Calm;0;85%

Spokane Fairchild;Partly cloudy;38;E;5;100%

Spokane Felts;Cloudy;41;Calm;0;85%

Stampede Pass;Mostly cloudy;35;Calm;0;81%

Tacoma;Mostly cloudy;44;Calm;0;67%

Tacoma Narrows;Cloudy;44;Calm;0;67%

Vancouver;Clear;49;Calm;0;68%

Walla Walla;Partly cloudy;49;E;6;73%

Wenatchee;Clear;44;N;3;59%

Whidbey Island;Mostly cloudy;49;WNW;7;60%

Yakima;Clear;39;WSW;9;66%

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather