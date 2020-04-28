WA Current Conditions
WA Current Conditions as of 12:00 AM PDT Tuesday, April 28, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Arlington;Cloudy;48;NNE;5;100%
Bellingham;Cloudy;54;S;3;58%
Bremerton;Mostly cloudy;48;NW;1;90%
Chehalis;Clear;45;Calm;0;100%
Deer Park;Clear;48;WSW;9;47%
Eastsound;Mostly cloudy;49;S;2;62%
Ellensburg;Clear;50;NNW;10;56%
Ephrata;Partly cloudy;51;NNW;12;47%
Everett;Cloudy;50;N;1;82%
Fort Lewis;Mostly clear;48;Calm;0;98%
Friday Harbor;Mostly cloudy;47;Calm;0;70%
Hoquiam;Mostly cloudy;51;Calm;0;100%
Kelso-Longview;Mostly cloudy;50;Calm;0;82%
Moses Lake;Mostly cloudy;54;WNW;3;39%
Olympia;Partly cloudy;46;E;3;82%
Omak;Clear;48;NNE;10;47%
Pasco;Cloudy;53;NW;7;58%
Port Angeles;Mostly cloudy;46;NW;5;88%
Pullman;Mostly cloudy;46;WSW;3;53%
Puyallup;Mostly cloudy;47;SW;1;85%
Quillayute;Mostly cloudy;45;E;5;92%
Renton;Mostly cloudy;52;SW;5;68%
Seattle;Mostly cloudy;51;NW;1;82%
Seattle Boeing;Mostly cloudy;52;Calm;0;74%
Shelton;Partly cloudy;50;W;7;82%
Spokane;Clear;52;WNW;6;42%
Spokane Fairchild;Mostly clear;44;WSW;13;57%
Spokane Felts;Clear;52;WNW;6;42%
Stampede Pass;Mostly cloudy;39;W;8;82%
Tacoma;Mostly cloudy;48;Calm;0;82%
Tacoma Narrows;Partly cloudy;48;Calm;0;82%
Vancouver;Partly cloudy;55;NW;6;69%
Walla Walla;Partly cloudy;56;S;10;45%
Wenatchee;Mostly clear;48;N;7;58%
Whidbey Island;Cloudy;51;S;7;76%
Yakima;Partly cloudy;55;NNW;6;39%
