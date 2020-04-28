WA Current Conditions

WA Current Conditions as of 12:00 AM PDT Tuesday, April 28, 2020

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Cloudy;48;NNE;5;100%

Bellingham;Cloudy;54;S;3;58%

Bremerton;Mostly cloudy;48;NW;1;90%

Chehalis;Clear;45;Calm;0;100%

Deer Park;Clear;48;WSW;9;47%

Eastsound;Mostly cloudy;49;S;2;62%

Ellensburg;Clear;50;NNW;10;56%

Ephrata;Partly cloudy;51;NNW;12;47%

Everett;Cloudy;50;N;1;82%

Fort Lewis;Mostly clear;48;Calm;0;98%

Friday Harbor;Mostly cloudy;47;Calm;0;70%

Hoquiam;Mostly cloudy;51;Calm;0;100%

Kelso-Longview;Mostly cloudy;50;Calm;0;82%

Moses Lake;Mostly cloudy;54;WNW;3;39%

Olympia;Partly cloudy;46;E;3;82%

Omak;Clear;48;NNE;10;47%

Pasco;Cloudy;53;NW;7;58%

Port Angeles;Mostly cloudy;46;NW;5;88%

Pullman;Mostly cloudy;46;WSW;3;53%

Puyallup;Mostly cloudy;47;SW;1;85%

Quillayute;Mostly cloudy;45;E;5;92%

Renton;Mostly cloudy;52;SW;5;68%

Seattle;Mostly cloudy;51;NW;1;82%

Seattle Boeing;Mostly cloudy;52;Calm;0;74%

Shelton;Partly cloudy;50;W;7;82%

Spokane;Clear;52;WNW;6;42%

Spokane Fairchild;Mostly clear;44;WSW;13;57%

Spokane Felts;Clear;52;WNW;6;42%

Stampede Pass;Mostly cloudy;39;W;8;82%

Tacoma;Mostly cloudy;48;Calm;0;82%

Tacoma Narrows;Partly cloudy;48;Calm;0;82%

Vancouver;Partly cloudy;55;NW;6;69%

Walla Walla;Partly cloudy;56;S;10;45%

Wenatchee;Mostly clear;48;N;7;58%

Whidbey Island;Cloudy;51;S;7;76%

Yakima;Partly cloudy;55;NNW;6;39%

_____

