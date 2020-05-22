WA Current Conditions
WA Current Conditions as of 12:00 AM PDT Friday, May 22, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Arlington;Mostly cloudy;51;SW;6;79%
Bellingham;Mostly cloudy;53;S;6;71%
Bremerton;Mostly cloudy;45;SSE;2;99%
Chehalis;Mostly cloudy;46;S;5;100%
Deer Park;Mostly cloudy;48;SSW;14;58%
Eastsound;Mostly clear;57;SSE;4;78%
Ellensburg;Clear;43;WNW;9;70%
Ephrata;Clear;51;N;5;40%
Everett;Mostly cloudy;50;S;1;84%
Fort Lewis;Clear;47;SSE;8;99%
Friday Harbor;Mostly cloudy;48;WSW;6;89%
Hoquiam;Mostly cloudy;50;WNW;6;82%
Kelso-Longview;Mostly cloudy;49;Calm;0;89%
Moses Lake;Clear;51;SW;12;51%
Olympia;Clear;47;SSW;10;83%
Omak;Mostly cloudy;52;N;7;58%
Pasco;Clear;53;SW;13;63%
Port Angeles;Clear;49;WSW;12;68%
Pullman;Clear;43;SSW;6;79%
Puyallup;Mostly cloudy;46;SSW;3;88%
Quillayute;Cloudy;49;WNW;3;89%
Renton;Mostly cloudy;47;SE;3;92%
Seattle;Partly cloudy;48;SSE;2;88%
Seattle Boeing;Clear;50;SE;7;82%
Shelton;Clear;45;WSW;15;92%
Spokane;Clear;50;SW;9;56%
Spokane Fairchild;Clear;44;S;13;75%
Spokane Felts;Clear;50;SW;9;56%
Stampede Pass;Fog;32;SW;7;92%
Tacoma;Partly cloudy;46;SSW;7;85%
Tacoma Narrows;Clear;46;SSW;7;85%
Vancouver;Showers;51;W;8;74%
Walla Walla;Cloudy;48;S;15;62%
Wenatchee;Clear;50;WNW;16;46%
Whidbey Island;Mostly cloudy;51;SW;10;76%
Yakima;Clear;50;NNW;12;47%
