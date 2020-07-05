WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PDT Saturday, July 4, 2020

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Partly cloudy;57;NW;8;80%

Bellingham;Cloudy;55;Calm;0;83%

Bremerton;Mostly cloudy;58;N;2;78%

Chehalis;Mostly cloudy;57;Calm;0;87%

Deer Park;Partly cloudy;55;Calm;0;74%

Eastsound;Mostly cloudy;55;S;3;87%

Ellensburg;Clear;63;NW;17;49%

Ephrata;Mostly cloudy;71;NW;16;29%

Everett;Partly cloudy;59;NW;1;78%

Fort Lewis;Cloudy;62;W;8;86%

Friday Harbor;Mostly cloudy;54;Calm;0;82%

Hoquiam;Mostly clear;55;Calm;0;83%

Kelso-Longview;Mostly cloudy;61;N;6;75%

Moses Lake;Mostly cloudy;73;NNW;6;26%

Olympia;Cloudy;59;Calm;0;74%

Omak;Mostly cloudy;67;NNW;10;40%

Pasco;Mostly cloudy;74;ESE;6;36%

Port Angeles;Partly cloudy;53;WSW;5;89%

Pullman;Mostly clear;55;Calm;0;56%

Puyallup;Cloudy;62;NW;2;68%

Quillayute;Cloudy;57;Calm;0;80%

Renton;Mostly cloudy;62;NW;6;61%

Seattle;Mostly cloudy;59;NNW;2;71%

Seattle Boeing;Mostly cloudy;62;NW;3;57%

Shelton;Mostly cloudy;57;WSW;6;77%

Spokane;Mostly cloudy;61;Calm;0;51%

Spokane Fairchild;Mostly cloudy;61;SSW;6;36%

Spokane Felts;Mostly cloudy;61;Calm;0;51%

Stampede Pass;Mostly cloudy;48;N;3;82%

Tacoma;Cloudy;60;NNE;3;64%

Tacoma Narrows;Mostly cloudy;60;NNE;3;64%

Vancouver;Mostly cloudy;61;NNW;7;65%

Walla Walla;Partly cloudy;64;E;8;39%

Wenatchee;Partly cloudy;68;WNW;13;35%

Whidbey Island;Mostly cloudy;55;W;3;77%

Yakima;Partly cloudy;69;NNW;12;40%

