WA Current Conditions
WA Current Conditions as of 10:00 PM PDT Saturday, July 18, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Arlington;Mostly clear;66;WNW;7;67%
Bellingham;Partly cloudy;65;Calm;0;75%
Bremerton;Partly cloudy;68;NE;2;64%
Chehalis;Mostly clear;68;Calm;0;68%
Deer Park;Mostly cloudy;64;Calm;0;69%
Eastsound;Clear;66;SSE;5;67%
Ellensburg;Partly cloudy;74;NW;20;44%
Ephrata;Mostly cloudy;77;SW;8;36%
Everett;Clear;68;NW;2;69%
Fort Lewis;Mostly cloudy;72;NW;6;62%
Friday Harbor;Clear;58;Calm;0;80%
Hoquiam;Mostly clear;60;W;8;86%
Kelso-Longview;Mostly clear;75;W;5;49%
Moses Lake;Mostly cloudy;86;SW;6;26%
Olympia;Mostly cloudy;71;NNE;5;47%
Omak;Mostly cloudy;81;N;10;27%
Pasco;Mostly cloudy;81;Calm;0;37%
Port Angeles;Fog;55;WNW;7;96%
Pullman;Mostly clear;68;Calm;0;56%
Puyallup;Mostly cloudy;70;NNE;2;57%
Quillayute;Mostly cloudy;60;NNW;12;89%
Renton;Mostly cloudy;73;N;5;50%
Seattle;Partly cloudy;69;NNE;2;60%
Seattle Boeing;Mostly cloudy;74;NE;6;47%
Shelton;Mostly cloudy;72;SE;5;52%
Spokane;Mostly cloudy;72;NE;3;40%
Spokane Fairchild;Mostly cloudy;74;Calm;0;30%
Spokane Felts;Mostly cloudy;72;NE;3;40%
Stampede Pass;Clear;59;N;6;69%
Tacoma;Mostly cloudy;69;N;12;52%
Tacoma Narrows;Mostly cloudy;69;N;12;52%
Vancouver;Clear;73;NW;9;49%
Walla Walla;Mostly clear;79;S;3;29%
Wenatchee;Partly cloudy;83;WNW;10;29%
Whidbey Island;Mostly clear;59;WSW;7;74%
Yakima;Partly cloudy;81;NW;8;32%
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather