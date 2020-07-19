WA Current Conditions as of 10:00 PM PDT Saturday, July 18, 2020

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Mostly clear;66;WNW;7;67%

Bellingham;Partly cloudy;65;Calm;0;75%

Bremerton;Partly cloudy;68;NE;2;64%

Chehalis;Mostly clear;68;Calm;0;68%

Deer Park;Mostly cloudy;64;Calm;0;69%

Eastsound;Clear;66;SSE;5;67%

Ellensburg;Partly cloudy;74;NW;20;44%

Ephrata;Mostly cloudy;77;SW;8;36%

Everett;Clear;68;NW;2;69%

Fort Lewis;Mostly cloudy;72;NW;6;62%

Friday Harbor;Clear;58;Calm;0;80%

Hoquiam;Mostly clear;60;W;8;86%

Kelso-Longview;Mostly clear;75;W;5;49%

Moses Lake;Mostly cloudy;86;SW;6;26%

Olympia;Mostly cloudy;71;NNE;5;47%

Omak;Mostly cloudy;81;N;10;27%

Pasco;Mostly cloudy;81;Calm;0;37%

Port Angeles;Fog;55;WNW;7;96%

Pullman;Mostly clear;68;Calm;0;56%

Puyallup;Mostly cloudy;70;NNE;2;57%

Quillayute;Mostly cloudy;60;NNW;12;89%

Renton;Mostly cloudy;73;N;5;50%

Seattle;Partly cloudy;69;NNE;2;60%

Seattle Boeing;Mostly cloudy;74;NE;6;47%

Shelton;Mostly cloudy;72;SE;5;52%

Spokane;Mostly cloudy;72;NE;3;40%

Spokane Fairchild;Mostly cloudy;74;Calm;0;30%

Spokane Felts;Mostly cloudy;72;NE;3;40%

Stampede Pass;Clear;59;N;6;69%

Tacoma;Mostly cloudy;69;N;12;52%

Tacoma Narrows;Mostly cloudy;69;N;12;52%

Vancouver;Clear;73;NW;9;49%

Walla Walla;Mostly clear;79;S;3;29%

Wenatchee;Partly cloudy;83;WNW;10;29%

Whidbey Island;Mostly clear;59;WSW;7;74%

Yakima;Partly cloudy;81;NW;8;32%

