WA Current Conditions as of 10:00 PM PDT Sunday, July 19, 2020

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Mostly clear;69;NW;8;67%

Bellingham;Clear;67;Calm;0;84%

Bremerton;Partly cloudy;70;N;2;66%

Chehalis;Clear;72;NE;3;73%

Deer Park;Cloudy;68;Calm;0;67%

Eastsound;Clear;64;Calm;0;82%

Ellensburg;Partly cloudy;80;NW;20;34%

Ephrata;Mostly cloudy;81;S;5;27%

Everett;Mostly clear;70;N;1;73%

Fort Lewis;Mostly cloudy;76;NNW;6;63%

Friday Harbor;Clear;65;Calm;0;72%

Hoquiam;Mostly cloudy;58;WSW;9;93%

Kelso-Longview;Clear;69;N;5;72%

Moses Lake;Mostly cloudy;86;SE;6;30%

Olympia;Mostly cloudy;76;NNE;8;48%

Omak;Mostly cloudy;84;N;14;29%

Pasco;Mostly cloudy;88;Calm;0;25%

Port Angeles;Clear;61;Calm;0;80%

Pullman;Cloudy;72;Calm;0;59%

Puyallup;Partly cloudy;70;NNW;2;65%

Quillayute;Clear;66;NNW;6;72%

Renton;Partly cloudy;75;NNW;7;54%

Seattle;Mostly clear;71;N;2;66%

Seattle Boeing;Mostly clear;76;Calm;0;49%

Shelton;Partly cloudy;74;W;6;59%

Spokane;Cloudy;75;NE;5;42%

Spokane Fairchild;Cloudy;76;WSW;10;36%

Spokane Felts;Cloudy;75;NE;5;42%

Stampede Pass;Clear;64;SW;5;67%

Tacoma;Mostly cloudy;72;NNE;12;54%

Tacoma Narrows;Mostly cloudy;72;NNE;12;54%

Vancouver;Mostly clear;76;NNW;9;56%

Walla Walla;Cloudy;82;ESE;5;30%

Wenatchee;Partly cloudy;87;WNW;12;26%

Whidbey Island;Mostly clear;61;WNW;3;77%

Yakima;Mostly cloudy;85;NW;7;34%

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather