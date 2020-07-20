WA Current Conditions
WA Current Conditions as of 10:00 PM PDT Sunday, July 19, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Arlington;Mostly clear;69;NW;8;67%
Bellingham;Clear;67;Calm;0;84%
Bremerton;Partly cloudy;70;N;2;66%
Chehalis;Clear;72;NE;3;73%
Deer Park;Cloudy;68;Calm;0;67%
Eastsound;Clear;64;Calm;0;82%
Ellensburg;Partly cloudy;80;NW;20;34%
Ephrata;Mostly cloudy;81;S;5;27%
Everett;Mostly clear;70;N;1;73%
Fort Lewis;Mostly cloudy;76;NNW;6;63%
Friday Harbor;Clear;65;Calm;0;72%
Hoquiam;Mostly cloudy;58;WSW;9;93%
Kelso-Longview;Clear;69;N;5;72%
Moses Lake;Mostly cloudy;86;SE;6;30%
Olympia;Mostly cloudy;76;NNE;8;48%
Omak;Mostly cloudy;84;N;14;29%
Pasco;Mostly cloudy;88;Calm;0;25%
Port Angeles;Clear;61;Calm;0;80%
Pullman;Cloudy;72;Calm;0;59%
Puyallup;Partly cloudy;70;NNW;2;65%
Quillayute;Clear;66;NNW;6;72%
Renton;Partly cloudy;75;NNW;7;54%
Seattle;Mostly clear;71;N;2;66%
Seattle Boeing;Mostly clear;76;Calm;0;49%
Shelton;Partly cloudy;74;W;6;59%
Spokane;Cloudy;75;NE;5;42%
Spokane Fairchild;Cloudy;76;WSW;10;36%
Spokane Felts;Cloudy;75;NE;5;42%
Stampede Pass;Clear;64;SW;5;67%
Tacoma;Mostly cloudy;72;NNE;12;54%
Tacoma Narrows;Mostly cloudy;72;NNE;12;54%
Vancouver;Mostly clear;76;NNW;9;56%
Walla Walla;Cloudy;82;ESE;5;30%
Wenatchee;Partly cloudy;87;WNW;12;26%
Whidbey Island;Mostly clear;61;WNW;3;77%
Yakima;Mostly cloudy;85;NW;7;34%
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather